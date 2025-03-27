Simwal shared detailed guidance on crescent sighting for Shawwal 1446, highlighting its religious significance as an act of Ibadah and Sunnah

According to his analysis, crescent visibility varies by region, with coloured maps indicating optical and naked-eye conditions

His insights blend astronomy and faith, offering Muslims valuable direction for observing the Moon during Shawwal

A man identified as Simwal shared crucial details on March 26 about the crescent sighting for Shawwal 1446 via the social media platform X.

According to his post, the conjunction of the Shawwal crescent, also known as the New Moon, was predicted to occur on Saturday, 29th March 2025, at 11:58am.

Simwal provided a detailed analysis using the program Accurate Times by Mohammad Odeh and explained the visibility conditions according to the Odeh criterion.

Visibility of the Shawwal crescent explained

Simwal’s post included coloured maps to indicate crescent visibility. He stated that areas marked in red would not be able to see the crescent, as the Moon would either set before the Sunset or the conjunction would occur after Sunset.

Regions marked in blue and magenta may require optical aid, with magenta areas allowing for naked-eye visibility only under superb atmospheric conditions.

Meanwhile, green regions were predicted to have easy crescent visibility with the naked eye. Uncoloured areas were deemed unsuitable for crescent visibility due to insufficient illumination.

Act of crescent sighting as Ibadah

Simwal emphasised the religious importance of sighting the crescent, calling it an act of Ibadah that brings rewards from Allah.

He noted that crescent sighting aligns with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ), stressing the importance of physically observing the crescent over merely knowing its existence above the horizon.

The shared insight serves as a reminder to Muslims to engage in this act of faith during Shawwal.

“CRESCENT SIGHTING REMINDER FOR SHAWWAL 1446!

“The conjunction of Shawwal 1446 crescent (New Moon) will occur InshaAllah on ( Saturday 29th March 2025) at 11:58am inshaAllah .

"Sighting the new crescent on (Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March) is shown in the graphs below using the program Accurate Times by Mohammad Odeh according to Odeh criterion.

“Where: It is impossible to see the crescent from the areas located under red color because either the Moon on this day sets before the Sunset or conjunction occurs after Sunset.

“The crescent is expected to be seen by optical aid only from the areas located under the blue color.

“The crescent is expected to be seen by optical aid from areas located under magenta color. In these areas the crescent could be seen by naked eye if the atmospheric conditions are superb and the observer is experienced.

“The crescent is expected to be easily visible by naked eye from areas located under green color.

“The crescent cannot be seen from uncolored areas, even though it sets in these locations after Sunset and the conjunction occurs before Sunset, cos it’s not sufficiently illuminated.

“Searching for the new Moon is an ACT OF IBADAH and a means of EARNING REWARD from Allah inshaAllah. It is the SUNNAH of our beloved Prophet (ﷺ). The Sunnah is ‘sighting’ and not mere knowledge of the moon’s existence above the horizon.”

Nigerian Provides Detailed Guidance on Crescent Sighting for 2025 with Coloured Maps

FG declares public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Ftr festival after the completion of the Ramadan fast.

The minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on Wednesday, March 26, in a statement and extended heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

