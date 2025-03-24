Emma Glassco, the suspended Director General of Liberia’s National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Liberian government, claiming her suspension was unlawful and violated her rights.

Glassco, 39, lodged her case on Monday at the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria. The ECOWAS Court serves as a regional platform where West African citizens can seek redress for human rights violations.

Liberian Official Sues Government for $10 Million Over Unlawful Suspension

Source: Original

Legal Challenge to Suspension

The lawsuit, marked ECW/CCJ/APP/19/25, was filed by Glassco’s legal team, led by former Liberian Chief Justice Kabineh Ja’nneh and lawyer Sayma Cephus. She alleges that President Joseph Boakai’s administration arbitrarily suspended her in February over allegations of "financial inefficiency" without due process.

Glassco contends that she was neither investigated nor found guilty by any anti-corruption agency in Liberia before her suspension. She claims the action tarnished her reputation, portraying her as lacking integrity in the public eye.

Compensation and Damages Sought

In her suit, Glassco demands $10 million in damages for what she describes as "multiple injuries suffered, state-organized harassment, emotional and psychological trauma, public humiliation, and false stigmatization." She argues that her suspension has caused lasting damage to her professional and personal life.

Additionally, she seeks $175,000 in special damages for the unexpired portion of her four-year contract, citing financial hardship imposed on her and her family. She also requests a separate $5 million compensation for harm to her professional standing and psychological well-being.

Call for Public Apology and Legal Costs

Glassco further demands that the Liberian government issue a public apology across all major newspapers, radio, and TV stations, as well as on Liberia’s official website. She claims that government actions falsely painted her as corrupt, turning her into a pariah in her own country without any substantiated evidence.

Moreover, she asks the court to order the government to cover $250,000 in legal fees and litigation costs.

Awaiting Court Hearing

As of now, the ECOWAS Court has not scheduled a hearing for the case. Sources from the court registry confirmed the case is under review.

Glassco’s legal battle is expected to draw significant attention, as it raises questions about the rule of law, governance, and the protection of public officials from arbitrary actions in Liberia.

Source: Legit.ng