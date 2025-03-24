A viral CCTV video shows Nigerian SWAT officers allegedly stealing phones from an Ondo barbershop, sparking public outrage

The incident occurred amid unrest over a Navy captain’s arrest, with residents accusing police of brutality and property destruction

Police have launched an investigation, promising disciplinary action if officers are found guilty of misconduct

The Nigeria Police Force has initiated an investigation after a viral CCTV video surfaced showing officers from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit allegedly stealing mobile phones from a barbershop in Idogun, Ondo State.

The footage, dated March 22, 2025, depicts uniformed personnel entering the shop and removing phones that customers had left charging.

Police have stated that an investigation has begun on the alleged case of officers stealing phones in a barber shop.

Shop owner alerted of intrusion via mobile phone

Seketi Adebowale, the shop owner, recounted the incident, stating:

“In each of the videos, a policeman walks in and takes phones from where they were being charged. I received a mobile alert about intruders and checked the footage, which revealed that the individuals were from SWAT Akure. Expecting them to tamper with the camera, I quickly removed it for safekeeping.”

The alleged theft occurred during heightened tensions in the community following the arrest of Navy Captain Jide Falade, who was detained after a reported dispute with a local traditional ruler.

Protests erupted in response, with witnesses claiming that SWAT officers used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators.

Adebowale further accused the monarch of guiding the police to specific locations, including his business, which was later vandalized.

“Early Saturday morning, my shop was targeted despite the presence of CCTV footage that captured the culprits. The police further assaulted residents, including men, women, and children, and even killed animals,” he alleged.

Footage shows civilians' injuries allegedly inflicted by officers

Additional footage circulating online shows a woman and a young boy with injuries they claim were inflicted by the officers.

The woman described the ordeal, saying:

“They kicked the door open and came in. They cut my son with a cutlass and used the blunt part to beat me. One of them threatened to slash my head. I told him to go ahead and kill me. He said he would kill me, but one of them stopped him.”

Police authorities respond to viral video

In response to mounting public criticism, the police issued a statement acknowledging the video and confirming that an internal inquiry is underway.

The identities of the policemen alleged to have stolen items from a barber shop remain unknown. Image: FB/Nigeria Police Force

Authorities vowed to identify and sanction any officers involved in misconduct, reaffirming their dedication to maintaining discipline within the force.

The incident has reignited concerns about police conduct in Nigeria, with citizens demanding accountability and stricter oversight of law enforcement operations.

