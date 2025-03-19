Meta is calling for applications from startups and researchers in Nigeria and other Sub-Sahara African countries for the Impact grant

The tech giant says applicants will attach a proposal to their applications and has listed out what it expects to see in applications

The application portal is already open, and the tech giant has announced the closing date for individuals and organisations to take note

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Meta, tech giant and owner of WhatsApp and Instagram has announced a new grant targeted at Nigeria and other nations in Sub-saharan Africa.

The Llama Impact Grant has been set up to support startups and researchers in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Meta has opened up applications.

Meta noted in its announcement that the grant was put together with Data Science Africa, and will target innovative projects that leverage Meta’s open-source large language model – Llama, to develop unique solutions that address problems in the Sub-saharan Africa region.

The application portal is open to receive proposals from applicants. Photo credit: Chip Somodevila / Jonathan Raa

Source: Getty Images

The tech giant stated that with the immense potential of Artificial Intelligence, the grant will target products and startups that drive productivity, creativity and economic growth, and advance breakthroughs in critical fields like agriculture, healthcare and scientific research.

Criteria for impact grant applications

Meta announced that applications will include a proposal from the individual or organization applying, and the proposal is expected to develop AI-driven solutions using Llama, ChannelsTV news reports.

Meta listed out what it expects to see in a proposal to consider it for the grant. The proposal must show;

• A clear and compelling use case for Llama.

• A well-defined path to impact with a large potential user base.

• The expertise and composition of the team.

• Ethical considerations in product development.

• A realistic budget and timeline.

Meta further disclosed that the winning proposal will receive a grant of $20,000 to bring their project to life.

Llama Impact grant to power global innovation

Commenting on the grant initiative, Balkissa Ide Siddo, the Public Policy Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, noted that AI would spur innovation and growth in different aspects of life, and open-source models like Meta’s Llama would be at the fore of such innovations.

Siddo added that it has been left open and free for organisations to build on, modify and use to drive innovative solutions in learning and productivity across Sub-Saharan Africa.

How to apply for the Llama Impact Grant

The portal is open to receive applications now and will remain open till April 18, 2025.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their proposals via the application portal. Click here to apply now.

Meta announced that the opportunity is open for individuals and organisations in Nigeria and other countries. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Meta simplifies earning on Facebook, Instagram

Recall that Meta recently introduced a new Facebook content monetisation beta programme that will simplify earnings for content creators on its platform.

This initiative streamlines three key monetization tools – In-stream ads, Ads on Reels, and Performance bonuses – enabling creators to monetize a wider range of content formats.

Meta introduces feature to protect celebrities

In related news, Meta recently launched a new feature to protect celebrities' reputations on Facebook and Instagram.

The feature helps to identify fake and doctored adverts using celebrities' images and block them.

Meta has also integrated a facial recognition tool to protect all users during account recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng