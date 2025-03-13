Governor Fintiri engaged with the Northeast Ambassadors Group and global organizations to address key issues in Adamawa, including security and IDP welfare

The meeting included representatives from the UN, World Bank, AfDB, and EU, aiming to develop sustainable solutions for governance and infrastructure

The collaboration is expected to bring global expertise and funding to improve security, economic stability, and living conditions in Adamawa State

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has taken a strategic step towards addressing critical socio-economic challenges by partnering with the Northeast Ambassadors Group and representatives of leading international organizations.

The recent high-profile meeting focused on finding sustainable solutions to pressing issues, including the welfare of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), security improvements, governance, and infrastructural development.

Fintiri is seeking international collaboration to help combat the pressing humanitarian crisis in the Adamawa state. Image: X/@GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

The discussion brought together notable ambassadors and officials from globally recognized institutions such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Bank, and representatives from various countries, including the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Canada.

Governor Fintiri was joined by key members of his administration, including Mr. Robert Ahidjo, his Adviser on World Bank and Development Agencies; Mrs. Asamau Durumi, Adviser on Non-Governmental Organizations; and Bello Hamman Diram, the Commissioner for Reconstruction and Humanitarian Services.

Fintiri's cabinet were present during the high-profile meeting. Image: X/GovernorAUA

Source: Twitter

Fintiri discusses security with foreign groups

The meeting served as a platform to strengthen partnerships and mobilize resources to drive sustainable progress in Adamawa State.

Discussions centered on improving the living conditions of displaced persons, reinforcing security measures, and enhancing local governance structures to create a more stable and resilient state.

Governor Fintiri’s engagement with international development agencies is seen as a proactive approach to harnessing global expertise and funding to accelerate progress in Adamawa.

His administration has continuously sought external collaborations to address long-standing challenges, particularly those arising from conflicts and displacement.

Changes expected after high-profile meeting

The collaboration with the Northeast Ambassadors Group and international partners is expected to bring meaningful interventions that will enhance infrastructure, promote economic stability, and improve the overall welfare of Adamawa residents.

This initiative aligns with the broader vision of fostering sustainable development and ensuring long-term prosperity for the state.

The outcomes of the meeting are anticipated to set the foundation for impactful projects and policies that will benefit the people of Adamawa, reinforcing the state’s commitment to growth, security, and humanitarian support.

Fintiri speaks on cooperation with Nigerian Army

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri had reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling crime in Adamawa state, urging citizens to support security agencies by providing timely intelligence to enhance public safety.

Fintiri made the statement while receiving Major General Eyitayo Oyinlola, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Jos, who paid a courtesy visit to the Government House in Yola.

He highlighted the strong cooperation between the state government and the Nigerian Army, which he said has been instrumental in curbing criminal activities, particularly due to Adamawa’s proximity to Boko Haram-affected areas.

