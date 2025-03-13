A group of legal experts has petitioned the National Assembly to regulate Abuja’s rising rent costs, citing arbitrary increases and excessive advance payment demands

The petition proposed a National Tenancy Regulation Act, rent control measures, and a regulatory authority to oversee fair housing practices

The group urges mandatory licensing of real estate developers to curb substandard construction and pledges technical support for legislative reforms

A prominent Nigerian law firm, Law Capitol, has urged the Nigerian National Assembly to enact urgent legislative measures to address the skyrocketing cost of housing rent, particularly in Abuja.

In a formal letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the firm highlighted the growing challenges faced by tenants due to unregulated rental practices and exploitative demands by landlords.

The letter pointed out that while some states, such as Lagos, have implemented regulations to oversee the real estate market, the absence of a uniform federal framework has left tenants in many parts of the country vulnerable.

In Abuja, landlords often demand advance rent payments spanning two to three years, coupled with arbitrary increases in rental costs. These practices have made housing increasingly unaffordable, exacerbating economic hardships for many residents.

“Property ownership is a fundamental right, but it must not be exercised to the detriment of public interest,” the firm stated.

“The current situation in Abuja, where landlords impose unjustified rent hikes and excessive advance payments, is unsustainable and deeply unfair to tenants.”

Law firm proposes solution to housing crisis

Law Capitol proposed several legislative measures to address the crisis. These include the enactment of a National Tenancy Regulation Act to establish guidelines for rent determination and limit arbitrary increases.

The firm also recommended a statutory cap on advance rent payments to prevent tenants from being burdened with excessive lump-sum demands.

Also, the firm called for the creation of a Rent Control and Housing Regulatory Authority to oversee rental market trends, mediate disputes, and enforce compliance with tenancy regulations.

They also suggested integrating rental practices into consumer protection laws to safeguard tenants from exploitative practices.

Lawyers propose alternative to court in dispute resolution

To further ensure fairness, Law Capitol proposed the establishment of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms for landlord-tenant conflicts. This would reduce the reliance on conventional courts and provide faster, more efficient resolutions.

Beyond tenancy issues, the firm emphasized the need for stricter regulation of real estate developers.

They advocated for mandatory licensing and oversight to ensure compliance with building standards and prevent the construction of substandard housing.

“Real estate development is a sensitive sector that impacts public safety and urban planning. It cannot be left in the hands of unregulated actors,” the letter stated.

Legal practitioners offer to work with NASS

Law Capitol, known for its expertise in regulatory compliance and legislative drafting, offered to provide technical support and policy consultation to the National Assembly.

The firm expressed its readiness to collaborate with stakeholders to develop a comprehensive and enforceable legal framework.

“The regulation of rental housing and real estate development is a critical issue that demands immediate attention,” the firm concluded.

“We trust in the National Assembly’s commitment to enacting laws that promote fairness, economic stability, and social justice.”

Experts push for monthly rent payment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Fashola, along with real estate professionals, had suggested that Nigerians should pay rent monthly instead of yearly.

They shared this idea at the Wemabod Real Estate Outlook 2025 event in Lagos, which focused on how real estate can help Nigeria’s economy recover.

