Abuja, Nigeria – The Director of the Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs Bahijjahtu Abubakar, explained that Nigeria imports two specific types of waste – mutilated rags and fibre, and Refuse Derived Fuel used for energy generation in cement kilns.

These imports are regulated under the 1991 Basel Convention, which governs the transboundary movement of waste.

Uses of imported waste

Abubakar stated that the mutilated rags are recycled into raw materials for the textile industry in Nigeria, producing items such as sweaters, blankets, and baby shawls.

The Refuse Derived Fuel, on the other hand, is used in cement kilns for energy generation. She offered this explanation amid criticism from environmental activists and civil society organisations.

Criticism and government response

Environmental activists criticised Nigeria's decision to import waste from the European Union, even if labelled non-hazardous.

Philip Jakpor, Executive Director of Renevlyn Development Initiative, described the decision as degrading for a country already facing waste management challenges.

Jakpor said, “It’s unfortunate to learn that Nigeria is pleading and even has to apply and be vetted to be included in a list of countries to import waste. Mind you, waste is waste even if it’s labelled non-hazardous as what our nation applied to receive from the EU had been termed.

“We are a nation already grappling with waste management issues and now to degenerate to the level of applying for EU waste is extremely demeaning. Something is wrong with the thinking of our so-called leaders who even conceived this idea in the first place.

“It is still part of a colonial mentality that assumes that anything, including electronic waste or used clothing that comes from the Global North is okay in our environment and not where they are originating from. Not only the environment community, but all Nigerians should rise up to reject this insult brought on us by those in government who even thought of this shameful idea.”

Sani Baba, Executive Director of Citizens Free Service Forum, emphasised the need for Nigeria to prioritise managing its waste before considering imports.

Abubakar emphasised that these imports are tightly regulated and required for specific industrial purposes.

The approval process is rigorous and can take years, involving both exporting and importing countries to ensure the materials are used as intended.

“We should also be thinking of how best to address the needs of waste collectors by providing them with Personal protective equipment and good condition for the services they render. We have been fighting against the privatisation of waste collection to allow public service agencies to do what is expected of them.

“More funding should be set aside for waste collectors training, provision of protective gadgets and safe disposal environments, and the overnment should call for the review of its ageing policies to be looked into by all players and stakeholders,” he stated.

