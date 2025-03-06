Nigeria’s oil regulators have been advised to ensure a steady supply of crude oil to local refineries, warning against policies that could disrupt their operations

The Conference of Energy & Finance Consultants (CEFC) mentioned the bad consequences of stopping the supply of crude to local refineries

CEFC also called on the National Assembly to investigate petroleum imports and ensure that local refineries receive adequate crude oil for continuous operation

Lagos, Nigeria - The Conference of Energy & Finance Consultants (CEFC) has urged Nigeria’s major oil regulatory agencies to ensure the smooth operation of local refineries, warning against policies that could disrupt crude oil supply.

The group specifically called on the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, to support the growth of indigenous refining capacity.

In a statement signed on Thursday, March 6, by its spokesman, Engr. Anthony Igeriwa, the CEFC said its appeal was made in the interest of the general public.

CEFC raises concerns over crude supply to local refineries

The energy consultants said they had received information suggesting that the NNPCL might soon halt crude oil supplies to the Dangote Refinery and other local refineries.

According to the group, this move would favour continued petroleum imports, which they argue have hindered economic growth and exposed consumers to adulterated products.

The CEFC also accused vested interests of attempting to sabotage the operations of the $19 billion Dangote Petrochemical Refinery, Africa’s largest private refinery.

"The fuel importation cabal wants fuel importation to continue," the group alleged.

National Assembly urged to intervene

The CEFC urged the National Assembly to accelerate its ongoing investigation into the importation of adulterated petroleum products and ensure that crude oil is consistently supplied to local refineries.

They urged the Lawmakers to stand with the masses, by ensuring crude oil is adequately and regularly supplied to Dangote and other local refineries in Nigeria.

