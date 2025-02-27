MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has reduced the price of a litre of petrol at all its filling stations across Nigeria

The price reduction follows a reduction of ex-depot price by the Dangote Refinery from N890 to N825 per litre

The decision is seen as a welcome relief for Nigerians, especially as the month of Ramadan approaches

MRS Oil Nigeria has announced a reduction in fuel prices at its filling stations from N925 to N860 in Lagos.

The decision to reduce the price came shortly after the Dangote refinery reduced the price it sells to retailers.

The new price message was published by the MRS on its X page today, Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The message reads:

"Get more fuel for less with our new pump price! Next stop: your nearest MRS filling station!"

The MRS company stated that from now on, fuel will be sold at the company's gas stations at the following prices:

Lagos State: N860 per litre

South West States: N870 per litre

Northern States: N880 per litre

South Eastern States: N890 per litre

The company requested the fuel buyers to make sure that they were buying fuel at the mentioned prices.

Apart from that, MRS warned that if a petrol station sells petrol above this price, it should be contacted to take appropriate action.

Relationship between MRS and Dangote Refinery

MRS is one of the major retailers that Dangote has agreed to supply with its products.

The reduction in fuel prices by Dangote, from N890 to N825, has allowed companies like MRS to make fuel more affordable for citizens.

While announcing the price reduction, the Dangote Refinery

"This strategic price adjustment is designed to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season, while also supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic recovery policy by alleviating the financial burden on the Nigerian populace."

MRS will not be the only filling station selling fuel at a reduced price, AP (Ardova Petroleum) and Heyden stations will also reduce prices.

The Dangote statement reads:

"Nigerians will be able to purchase the high-quality Dangote petrol at the following prices in all our partners' retail outlets. For MRS Holdings stations, it will sell for N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 per litre in the South-West, N880 per litre in the North, and N890 per litre in the South-South and South-East respectively.

"The same product will also be available at the following prices in AP (Ardova Petroleum) and Heyden stations: N865 per litre in Lagos, N875 per litre in the South-West, N885 per litre in the North, and N895 per litre in the South-South and South-East."

Petrol consumption drops

In a previous report by Legit.ng, it was revealed that petrol consumption in Nigeria has reduced below 50 million litres daily.

The NMDPRA who revealed this also said that Nigeria’s three functional refineries supply less than 50% of the country’s petrol consumption.

The NMDPRA said the shortfall in petrol supply was being met by importing petroleum products.

