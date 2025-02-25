The denial of visa to CDS General Christopher Musa and some Nigerian military leaders by the Canadian embassy has been condemned

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, described the development as a disappointing one

Anifowoshe extolled the rank of the CDS and the devastating effect of the action on the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Canada

The Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa and other military chiefs were recently denied visas by the Canadian authorities in their plan to attend the Invictus Games.

However, the Defence Headquarters in a statement on Monday, February 17, signed by Tukur Gusau, the director of defence information, said that the Nigerian military was invited to participate in the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Titilope Anifowoshe has condemned the denial of visa to CDS Christopher Musa by the Canadian authority Photo Credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Facebook

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, condemned the development, noting that the denial did not have sufficient justification and did not recognise the importance of strengthening the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Canada.

Why denial of CDS Musa visa was condemned

Anifowoshe maintained that the development was disappointing, adding that the position General Musa was holding was the highest military ranking in Nigeria. She noted that Musa was a principal adviser to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as well as the Minister of Defence.

She said:

"The decision by the Canadian Embassy to deny a visa to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is both perplexing and deeply disappointing. The CDS is not only the highest-ranking military officer in Nigeria but also the principal adviser to the President and Minister of Defence on matters of national security. This role is pivotal in formulating and executing policies that safeguard the security of Nigeria, the most populous Black nation in the world, and ensure the operational readiness of its Armed Forces comprising the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

"To deny a visa to an individual of such stature, particularly when the purpose of the visit is tied to service and collaboration, is not only a diplomatic misstep but also a gesture that undermines the spirit of mutual respect and goodwill between nations. Nigeria and Canada have historically maintained cordial relations, and this decision risks casting a shadow over that relationship.

"While sovereign nations retain the right to determine who enters their borders, such decisions must be weighed against the broader implications for bilateral ties and international cooperation. In this instance, the denial appears to lack sufficient justification and fails to recognize the importance of fostering trust and collaboration between nations, especially in matters of global security and defense."

CDS Musa shares cash with soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has been captured in a video rewarding Nigerian soldiers with monetary incentives.

The gesture was in recognition of their successful operation that led to the neutralization of notorious bandit leader, Halilu Sububu.

This gesture aims to boost troop morale and acknowledge the sacrifices of Nigerian soldiers in the ongoing fight against insecurity and terrorism in the north.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng