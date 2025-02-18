Multiple Facebook posts claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu blocked a deportation flight from the United States (US) from landing in Nigeria

US President Donald Trump has moved to overhaul parts of the US immigration system, including how migrants are processed and deported from America

Legit.ng checked the claim that President Tinubu blocked a US deportation flight from landing in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience in fact-checking and global affairs.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Facebook posts circulating in West Africa claim that President Bola Tinubu has blocked a deportation flight from the United States (US) from landing in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that President Donald Trump's deportation plan has started in the US as immigrant communities face fear and uncertainty.

Social media users are claiming that Tinubu has blocked a deportation flight from the US 'because of lack of timely notice'. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

A post claiming President Tinubu blocked the US deportation flight from landing reads:

“Breaking News: Tinubu Blocks U.S. Deportation Flight from Landing in Nigeria Over Lack of Timely Notice – “Take Them Back,” He Declares. U.S. Deportation Plane Stuck in Air for 23 Hours, Waiting for Landing License as Tinubu Refuses Approval, Vows to Deny Entry.”

The claim can also be found in this Facebook post and another post.

But has President Tinubu truly blocked a US deportation flight from landing in Nigeria? Legit.ng checked.

Beware of false posts on ongoing US deportation

Legit.ng did not find any credible media reports on Tinubu stopping a US deportation flight from landing in Nigeria.

A military plane carrying 119 immigrants from countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, China, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Pakistan flew from California, USA, in what was believed to be the first of three migrant flights.

Many more "illegal" migrants would eventually be transferred to their countries of origin on flights funded by the US.

As of the time of this report, the latest genuine news was that 85 individuals would land in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, February 24, 2025.

The claim is, therefore, false.

Deportation: Tinubu's govt sends message to US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's minister of state for foreign affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, urged the US to adhere to established protocols when deporting immigrants.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on behalf of the Tinubu government, voiced concerns over the possible suspension of the US Drop Box Visa System. The minister had met Richard Mills Jr., the US ambassador to Nigeria, in Abuja.

Per a statement by Magnus Eze, Odumegwu-Ojukwu's special assistant on communication and new media, the minister highlighted the financial and emotional distress faced by many Nigerians in the US since the new administration signalled its intention to deport certain immigrants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng