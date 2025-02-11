BREAKING: Tinubu Orders Ministers to Give Nigerians Updates Every Week, Details Emerge
FCT, Abuja - In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability in governance, President Bola Tinubu has charged all ministers to give update and brief Nigerians on its activities and policies.
The President gave the charge through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, February 11.
Ministers to engage Nigerians weekly
Idris explained that the briefings would serve as a platform for ministers to address public concerns, highlight key developments, and reinforce the government’s commitment to keeping citizens informed.
The ministerial press briefings come ahead of the second anniversary of Tinubu’s administration and are expected to provide deeper insights into the government’s progress and areas of focus.
The government’s decision to launch these briefings aligns with Tinubu’s broader vision of fostering open communication between the leadership and citizens.
Details later...
Source: Legit.ng
