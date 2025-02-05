Dauda Buba Fika, an assistant commissioner of police, who was shot during a confrontation with Boko Haram terrorists in 2017, has reportedly passed away

ACP Fika was popular for his toughness in the fight against the terrorist Boko Haram and passed away at the national hospital on Tuesday, February 4

ACP Fika was known for his leadership and bravery as he took part in operations that led to the reclaiming of many towns in Yobe and Borno under the Boko Haram terrorists

Dauda Buba Fika, an assistant commissioner of police, who was popular for his toughness in the fight against the terrorist Boko Haram, has reportedly died. The police boss was said to have died at the National Hospital in Abuja on Tuesday, February 4, at about 3:30 PM.

ACP Fika was known for his leadership and bravery and he played a major role in reclaiming many towns in Yobe and Borno, where the deadly Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly raised their flags.

Assistant commissioner of police ACP Dauda Buba Fika is dead Photo Credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

Who was ACP Dauda Buba Fika?

The deceased police officer was the Commander of Mopol 41, who led the joint security operation that weakened the strongholds of the terrorist group, including the freeing of his hometown from their captive.

Zagazola, an online reporter in the northern part of Nigeria, announced the death of the ACP in a tweet on Wednesday, February 5. His tweet reads in part:

"In 2017, he sustained gunshot injuries during an operation in Yobe State, injuries that required prolonged medical treatment until his passing.

"Security officials, colleagues, and members of the public have expressed deep sorrow over his death, describing him as a fearless warrior who dedicated his life to restoring peace in Nigeria’s Northeast.

"His legacy in counterterrorism efforts remains a testament to his unwavering commitment to national security."

How ISWAP, Boko Haram operate in Borno

The Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups have been operating in northern Nigeria for decades. The groups have launched attacks on military personnel, civilians and infrastructure. Their activities have left a trademark of destruction and despair in the region. Their activities have displaced millions of people, who were forced to leave their homes and live in camps.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have been operating in Borno state and launched several attacks on military bases, towns and villages. Also, the terrorist groups have targeted aid workers, humanitarian convoys and other soft targets over time. ISWAP has recently intensified attacks in the porous borders of the northern regions. However, they have also been confronted with military defence.

Terrorists killed six soldiers in Borno

Legit.ng earlier reported that the defence headquarters has confirmed the killing of six Nigerian soldiers by the Islamic State/Boko Haram at a military base in Borno.

According to the defence headquarters, fighter jets were deployed from Maiduguri, which was 100 kilometres away from the scene of the attack. The military disclosed that during the confrontation, 34 terrorists were killed, and 23 AK-47 weapons were recovered.

The attack was carried out by fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who arrived at the base in Sabon Gari, Damboa district, in trucks and on motorcycles. The insurgents set fire to the base and army vehicles, engaging troops in an intense gun battle.

