Four people were confirmed dead in a road crash involving three trailer trucks on the Agaie-Lapai road in Niger State

The collision, caused by wrong overtaking, also resulted in the deaths of 15 cattle and 20 goats, with thirteen individuals sustaining injuries

The injured are receiving treatment at the Agaie General Hospital, while the Niger State Emergency Management Agency coordinates the response efforts

Niger State, Nigeria – Four individuals were confirmed dead in a road crash on the Agaie-Lapai road in the Agaie local government area of Niger State.

The crash, caused by wrong overtaking, involved three trailer trucks near Al’Farma International School, Agaie.

Four People Confirmed Dead in Road Crash Involving Three Trailer Trucks, Location Announced

Source: Original

The tragic accident also resulted in the deaths of 15 cattle and 20 goats, while thirteen people sustained injuries.

Details of the incident

One of the trucks was reportedly carrying cattle and goats, while the other two were transporting cartons of foodstuff and perishables.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah, confirmed the incident and stated that it was a head-on collision.

The injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the Agaie General Hospital.

Causes and response

The crash occurred due to wrong overtaking, leading to the fatal collision between the three trailer trucks.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance and transport the injured to the hospital.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency is coordinating the response efforts and ensuring that those affected receive the necessary care and support.

Deadly road accident in Ogun state

Legit.ng reported that two people have been reported dead, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries in two separate accidents on Saturday along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway and the Ile-Oba area of the Ogijo/Ita-Oluwo/Ikorodu Road.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists on Sunday.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists on Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng