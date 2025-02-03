Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - The Renewed Hope Afenifere Concerned Supporters and Energy Reforms Advocates of Nigeria have lambasted the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) over the massive importation of fuel into the country.

The Pro-Tinubu group said NNPCL has continued to import refined petroleum products despite claims that the refineries are working.

The coalition urges President Tinubu to place Mele Kyari and his associates at the NNPCL on suspension. Photo credit: Renewed Hope Afenifere Concerned Supporters

The group alleged that NNPCL superintended the importation of 489,065 Metric Tonnes of Petrol and Diesel in January 2025 alone.

The convener of the group, Isijola Shola, stated this while speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, February 3.

Isijola said Industry data proves that the figure represents 72.25% of the volume and three-quarters of all imported refined petroleum products this year.

He further stated that from October 1 to December 31 2024, importation stood at a combined 3,638,118.41 metric Tonnes for petrol and diesel.

The leader of the group said the percentage of NNPC importation is 68.77%, which is almost two-thirds of what was imported that period.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, he said:

"To better understand what is happening here, one needs to recall that this surge in the importation of refined products was at a time NNPCL claimed it had restreamed Port Harcourt and Warri refineries and was even exporting semi-refined products to Dubai.

"Additionally, this was the same period Dangote Refinery was looking for off-takers for its petrol that it eventually exported to other countries. Some pundits have suggested that NNPCL likely re-imported the exported Dangote petrol, but we believe this is stretching it far.

"We have also noted how the naira lost significant value within this period that NNPCL was massively importing petrol while claiming otherwise.”

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to order an independent probe on NNPCL fuel importation and refinery repairs.

"The probe should include but not be limited to finding out what happened to the funds claimed to have been spent on fixing the refineries, why NNPCL continues to import what it claims to have started producing locally, the source of the forex used for the importation from October last year to date, the identities of the signatories to the NNPCL imports including a directive for the nation’s anti-graft agencies to investigate them as individuals and corporate entities, and what has been happening to the products that were supposedly locally refined.

"Additionally, to prevent interference, we urge President Tinubu to place Mele Kyari and his associates at the NNPCL on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation”

