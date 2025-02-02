The Nigeria Police Force has begun enforcing the Mandatory Third-Party Vehicle Insurance, effective February 1st, 2025, in a bid to enhance road safety and ensure compliance.

Non-compliant vehicle owners will face strict penalties, including fines, as police are empowered to conduct checks and enforce the law nationwide.

The police urge vehicle owners to quickly secure valid insurance to avoid penalties, emphasizing that this initiative is part of broader efforts to reduce road accidents and promote public safety

The Nigeria Police Force has officially commenced the enforcement of the Mandatory Third-Party Vehicle Insurance.

This is in line with the directive from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

A statement shared via X by the Nigerian Police noted that this initiative, effective from February 1st, 2025, aims to enhance road safety and ensure that vehicle owners comply with necessary insurance requirements to safeguard both themselves and others on the road.

Strict enforcement measures for non-compliance

The statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi emphasized the seriousness of this directive and the penalties that will be imposed on defaulters, Channels Television reported.

"Failure to possess valid Third-Party Insurance will result in strict enforcement actions, including fines or penalties or both, as mandated by the relevant extant laws," the statement read.

Noting that the police are now empowered to conduct checks and enforce penalties across the country, Adejobi said:

"We urge all vehicle owners to ensure they are insured to avoid any form of embarrassment during enforcement. Non-compliance will not be tolerated," said IGP Egbetokun.

Road safety and public cooperation

Adejobi said that the enforcement of this regulation is part of the police's broader efforts to enhance road safety across Nigeria.

He added that by ensuring all vehicle owners comply with the law, the police aim to reduce accidents and increase accountability on the roads.

"The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to protecting the lives of citizens and ensuring safe road practices. We deeply appreciate the cooperation of the public in this important endeavor," said ACP Adejobi in his statement.

The police are calling on all vehicle owners to ensure they have valid Third-Party Insurance by February 1st to avoid the risk of penalties.

How should Nigerians comply with this directive?

For those who do not yet have Third-Party Insurance, the police strongly advise quick action to secure their coverage.

The new enforcement will see regular checks, and failure to present valid insurance documentation could lead to fines or other penalties.

The directive from IGP Egbetokun is clear: ensure that your vehicle is adequately insured before taking to the roads or face the consequences.

In conclusion, the Nigeria Police Force's move to enforce the Third-Party Vehicle Insurance regulation is a crucial step towards improving road safety and ensuring that all road users are protected.

