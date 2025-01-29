A Shari'a court in Kaduna found 19-year-old Dahiru Usman guilty of assaulting a sex worker and sentenced him to one month in a correctional facility

A Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, has found a 19-year-old man, Dahiru Usman, guilty of assaulting a sex worker.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, on Tuesday, Usman was sentenced to one month in a correctional facility for the crime.

Sharia Court Jails Man For Assaulting Sex Worker He Invited to a Hotel, Location Announced

Judge's Ruling and Compensation Order

The Judge, Malam Kabir Muhammad, gave the accused an option of a N7,000 fine and ordered him to pay N70,000 in compensation or face a 12-month jail term.

The prosecutor, ASP Luka Sadau, stated that the nominal complainant, Zainab Idris, a resident of Kigo Road, had reported the matter to the Sabon Gari Police Station on January 15.

Details of the Incident

According to the prosecutor, on the same date at about 2:30 pm, Usman and Idris agreed to meet in a hotel room located at Constitution Road for full-time service at the rate of N10,000.

While in the hotel room, an argument ensued, and Usman started beating Idris and hit her with a hammer on the head, resulting in her sustaining an injury.

The prosecutor presented the hammer, which was recovered as an exhibit, to the court and prayed for the accused to be punished accordingly and ordered to pay N70,000 in compensation.

Accused Pleads Guilty

The accused, Dahiru Usman, pleaded guilty to the offence bordering on assault and causing harm.

The court's ruling aims to serve as a deterrent to others and ensure justice for the victim.

