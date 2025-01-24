Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has clarified that his decision to testify in the $6 billion Mambilla Power Project arbitration in Paris was entirely self-motivated

The arbitration centers on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract allegedly awarded to Sunrise Power in 2003

Obasanjo’s testimony aims to protect Nigeria’s interests and address claims of fraud and mismanagement tied to the controversial project

Paris, France - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed speculations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu influenced his decision to testify in the ongoing arbitration over the $6 billion Mambilla Power Project contract.

Speaking from Paris, where the arbitration is being held at the International Chamber of Commerce, Obasanjo clarified that his participation was entirely self-motivated.

Obasanjo while speaking with Premium Times said:

“I volunteered myself to testify in this case. Nobody sent me to do so. President Tinubu did not ask me to do so as speculated. I didn’t speak to anybody on my intention to testify.”

Obasanjo’s decision stems from claims made by Olu Agunloye, a former Minister of Power, about the controversial contract awarded to Sunrise Power in 2003.

Obasanjo described Agunloye’s statements as “atrocious,” prompting him to set the record straight regarding the events surrounding the contract’s award.

What is the controversy surrounding the Mambilla power project?

The case revolves around a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract allegedly awarded by the Obasanjo administration to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited.

The project was valued at $6 billion, with Sunrise Power now seeking $2.3 billion in compensation for alleged breaches of contract by the Nigerian government.

Obasanjo has consistently denied approving the contract, asserting that Agunloye, who served as Minister of Power during his administration, acted without proper authorization.

“No minister had the authority to commit Nigeria to beyond N25 million without presidential approval during my tenure,” Obasanjo emphasized.

Agunloye has refuted these claims, arguing that the contract was awarded with Obasanjo’s knowledge and approval.

Documents obtained by media outlets, however, suggest that while Obasanjo granted preliminary permissions for negotiations, he never gave final approval for awarding the contract.

Obasanjo has pointed to Agunloye’s alleged failure to follow due process as a key factor in the arbitration.

In 2003, Agunloye reportedly issued a letter of comfort to Sunrise Power, effectively awarding the contract, despite the Federal Executive Council stepping down a memo seeking approval to proceed, Vanguard reported.

Obasanjo has accused Agunloye and others involved of engaging in actions that have embarrassed Nigeria on the international stage.

“The embarrassment caused by these acts of fraud, deceit, and malfeasance does no good to Nigeria or Nigerians,” Obasanjo said in a letter to Nigeria’s Attorney General, Lateef Fagbemi.

Obasanjo’s stand for transparency

Obasanjo’s testimony underscores his commitment to protecting Nigeria’s interests in the protracted arbitration case.

His decision follows a similar move by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who also testified earlier in the arbitration proceedings.

With community outrage mounting over the alleged financial and legal mishandling of the Mambilla Power Project, Obasanjo’s testimony aims to clarify his administration’s role and highlight the actions of officials who may have acted outside the bounds of their authority.

Tinubu's govt makes clarification over Mambilla arbitration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency denied news on social media that President Tinubu forced his predecessor Buhari to take the witness stand in a Paris court in France over a $6 billion Mambilla power contract fraud.

An online media platform had reported that Buhari was hauled into court on Saturday, January 18, for allegedly breaching the terms of a power generation and distribution contract awarded to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

However, the president, through Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s spokesperson, said that the lawsuit was “private” and should not have been reported in the media.

