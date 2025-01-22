Minister of Works, Nweze David Umahi, refutes a report claiming that the Federal Ministry of Works awarded a N252.89 billion contract to Infoquest Nigeria Ltd. for the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project

Umahi clarifies that the correct contractor for the road project is Infiouest International Limited, not Infoquest Nigeria Ltd.

Umahi demands a public apology for the false reporting and warns of the growing misinformation campaign undermining the government's infrastructure efforts

FCT, Abuja - Minister of Works, His Excellency Sen. Nweze David Umahi has strongly rebuffed a report which claimed that the Federal Ministry of Works awarded a N252.89 billion contract for a section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road dualization to Infoquest Nigeria Ltd.

A statement shared by Olusegun Dada, special assistant to the president on social media also revealed that the Minister debunked these claims in a press conference held on Tuesday, January 21.

Minister of works David Umahi has debunked awarding billions of naira Abuja-Kaduna road contract to Infoquest firm. Photo credit: @realdaveumahi

Source: Facebook

The statement shared via x also revealed that Umahi was accompanied by the Minister of State for Works, Barr. Mohammed Bello Goronyo, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Engr. Folunso O. Adebiyi, and senior ministry officials, addressed the misinformation.

"This report is malicious, misleading, and damaging to both the Ministry and the reputation of a company that is fully compliant with the law.

"The claims made in the publication are unfounded and constitute a deliberate effort to mislead the public," Umahi said.

Umahi clarified that the company involved in the road construction project is Infiouest International Limited, not Infoquest Nigeria Ltd.

He emphasized that the Ministry has no business relationship with Infoquest Nigeria Ltd, and the latter has no contractual obligations related to the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project.

"The company contracted by the Ministry is Infiouest International Limited, which has consistently adhered to all legal requirements set by the Companies and Allied Matters Act," he explained.

Umahi calls for public apology

Umahi also demanded a public apology from Daily Trust Newspapers. He called for the apology to be published in at least five national dailies to correct the damaging falsehoods.

"The publication has caused unnecessary harm and confusion, and the Ministry deserves an apology for this blatant misrepresentation," he stated.

The Minister also referenced similar patterns of misinformation surrounding the termination of Julius Berger Plc’s contract for the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road section.

He expressed concern over the increasing trend of misinformation being spread by adversaries who seek to undermine the government’s efforts to improve road infrastructure in Nigeria.

"There is a deliberate campaign of blackmail and misinformation aimed at destabilizing the government's policies.

"This is an attack on the Renewed Hope agenda, which seeks to improve quality, ensure value for money, and promote best practices in public projects," Umahi said.

Minister of state'sdrums support of Umahi

In support of the Minister’s stance, Rt. Hon. Barr. Mohammed Bello Goronyo, the Honourable Minister of State for Works, commended the Ministry's swift and resolute response, Vanguard reported.

He urged media outlets to avoid falling prey to false information and called for journalists to verify facts with the appropriate authorities before publishing reports.

"I am proud of the Ministry's quick action in addressing this issue. The media must be cautious and ensure that only verified information reaches the public, as the country cannot afford to be misled by mischief-makers," Goronyo said.

