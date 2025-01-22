President Bola Tinubu's minister of informational and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, has announced that seven countries backed Nigeria's bid to host the UNESCO Category II MIL Institute

The minister, while addressing journalists, maintained that Nigeria has also secured the commitment of 20 other countries

Idris stressed that Nigeria is ready for the project and expressed optimism that the country will be approved to host the institution

The minister made the comment while addressing the UNESCO delegates in Abuja on Monday, January 21, to assess Nigeria's readiness. Idris then expressed optimism that Nigeria will get the approval and host the institution within the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) premises.

The minister remarked:

“Already, we have the support of about seven sister nations. About twenty have also indicated their desire to support Nigeria. At the next UNESCO Board meeting, we are confident Nigeria will secure the hosting right for the MIL Institute.”

Function of UNESCO Category II MIL

According to the minister, the institute would serve as a global hub for fighting misinformation, disinformation and fake news. He maintained that the initiative was not only for Nigeria but for Africa and the world at large.

He noted that the approval would be an opportunity to demonstrate Nigeria's expertise and commitment to media and information literacy at the global level. Idris added that President Bola Tinubu has approved the project and funding has been secured.

The minister then explained that collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders ensured the successful implementation of the project.

FG speaks on fake news

Idris explained that fighting fake news did not equate to restricting press freedom. He maintained that press freedom is essential but must come with some responsibilities. He noted, "Freedom ends where another’s rights begin.”

For his part, Nelson Papi Kolliesuah, project manager of Data-Pop Alliance, an independent verification firm engaged by UNESCO, praised Nigeria’s preparations.

He confirmed that the necessary infrastructure and governance align with global standards and Nigeria’s educational system, reinforcing confidence in Nigeria’s readiness.

Once approved, the institute is expected to play a vital role in fostering media literacy and addressing global challenges posed by disinformation.

See the video of the minister here:

