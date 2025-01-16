A massive oil spill from a wellhead at OML 15 has triggered a fire in Buguma, Rivers State, affecting Asari-Toru and neighboring Degema LGA

A massive oil spill from a wellhead at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 15 has triggered a fire in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The facility, owned by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has been the site of a spill that has raged for three consecutive days, affecting Asari-Toru and neighboring Degema Local Government Area (LGA).

Fire Erupts After Massive Oil Spill in Nigeria, Residents Laments FG’s Silence, Location Announced

Environmental Damage

Residents report that the fire has spread across the waterways, causing extensive environmental damage.

Despite the severity of the situation, sources indicate that neither government agencies nor the facility’s owners have visited the scene to address the spill.

Community Response and Calls for Action

Livingstone Membere, president of the Kalabari Youth Federation, criticized the company's response to the disaster.

"No company, no government agency has come in to stop the spill," Membere said.

"We want the federal government to immediately stop the fire and do remedial action. We also want a thorough clean-up of the environment."

Taribo Horsefall, another youth leader from Bukuma, explained that the fire erupted due to the siphoning of oil from a badge a few days ago.

"The company brought a badge that was extorting oil from the ground. The crane was dragging something from the well to bring it out. What we saw was a spark, that’s how the fire came about."

Health and Environmental Impact

A community chief, who chose to remain anonymous, highlighted the health threat posed by the spill and fire.

"It is a health threat to every person in this environment. People are running out from here because of the fire. It has affected every area because some fish in the water are dying. Our mangroves are dying and all the rest. We want urgent government intervention to stop this thing."

Government and Company Response

Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the state police command, stated that the spill was due to a faulty valve. She mentioned that the command had alerted relevant government agencies on the development, but no immediate action has been taken.

The community is calling on the NNPC and other government agencies to provide immediate assistance to stop the fire and clean up the environment. Residents are also demanding adequate compensation for those affected by the disaster.

