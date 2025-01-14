Prince Ayobami Sanda Ladigbolu congratulated Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade on his ascension as the new Àlàáfin of Ọ̀yọ́

Oyo, Nigeria – Following the official ascension of Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin of Ọ̀yọ́, a former aspirant to the throne, Prince Ayobami Sanda Ladigbolu, has reflected on his journey and shared his experiences during the contest for the royal stool.

Governor Seyi Makinde officially handed the office staff and certificate of ascension to Oba Abimbola, marking his recognition as the successor to the revered Oba Adeyemi.

Oyo prince congratulates eventual winner of throne

In a heartfelt statement, Prince Ladigbolu expressed his congratulations and highlighted the lessons learned from his candidacy.

“I congratulate Oba Àlàáfin Abimbola Akeem Owoade, the new Àlàáfin of Ọ̀yọ́ town. He was chosen by God almighty. Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade has been destined to take the throne. I am happy for him. The entire Ladigbolu family felicitates with the new king,” Prince Ladigbolu began.

The prince expressed gratitude to his family and supporters, noting that being nominated by the Agbonhin Orídòtà family and the Ladigbolu branch of the Agunloye royal family was an honor.

He also extended his appreciation to his brother, Prince Agogo Kamilu, and others who stood by him during the contest.

Prince Sanda recounts fickle supporters during race

Reflecting on the challenges, Prince Ladigbolu admitted that financial constraints significantly impacted his bid for the throne.

“Due to financial constraints, some of the people who first backed me later switched to another candidate. When I needed their help on the Àlàáfinàté issue, those I had previously supported did the exact reverse for me,” he revealed.

Despite the setbacks, he maintained a positive outlook, saying:

“I am not upset with them. I just took away some lessons for the future.”

He also highlighted the value of money in life and expressed gratitude to those who supported him financially, including family and friends.

Prince Ladigbolu fondly recalled his camaraderie with other contestants, Prince Kolade Tunde Sanni Oladigbolu and Prince Muideen Adekunle Oladigbolu, describing them as “Three Musketeers” who shared a brotherly bond despite competing for the same throne.

In closing, he urged the people of Oyo to rally behind the new king, saying:

“Contests for kingship are not without a few controversies. We should manage the controversy and support the new king to build a viable Ọ̀yọ́ and Yorùbá land of our dream.”

Kingmakers protest as Makinde names Owoade new Alaafin

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that five kingmakers had rejected Governor Seyi Makinde's choice of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The kingmakers insisted on Prince Lukman Gbadegesin as the Alaafin-elect, and declared Owoade's appointment null and void, noting that they did not recommend him to the government.

