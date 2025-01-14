Two doctors from Sokoto Specialist Hospital and four friends died in a tragic road accident on the Bodinga-Yabo road

The doctors, Dr. Anas Chika and Dr. Abubakar Shehu, were dedicated professionals in gynecology and general outpatient care

Their loss has deeply affected the Sokoto medical community and the Nigerian Medical Association

Tragedy struck on Sunday as two medical doctors from the Sokoto Specialist Hospital, alongside four of their friends, lost their lives in a devastating road accident along the Bodinga-Yabo road.

The deceased doctors, Dr. Anas Chika and Dr. Abubakar Shehu, were traveling to Kebbi State when their vehicle collided with an oncoming truck.

The doctor's vehicle was crushed by an oncoming truck.

Both doctors were described as dedicated professionals who served critical roles in their respective departments at the Sokoto Specialist Hospital.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Sokoto Specialist Hospital, Dr. Attahiru Isa, confirmed the tragic incident. He disclosed that Dr. Chika was a member of the Gynaecology Department (O&G), while Dr. Shehu worked in the General Out-Patient Department (GOPD), where he also served as the Chief Imam of the department.

“We are deeply saddened, particularly the Specialist Hospital and the state government, by the loss of these two dedicated, kind, and humble doctors. We are truly in a state of grief, but we accept this as the will of Allah,” Dr. Isa said on Tuesday.

Dr. Isa highlighted that both doctors were attached to units that catered to a large number of patients, emphasising their dedication to their work until their untimely demise.

Recounting his last moments with the deceased, a colleague, Dr. Tijjani Farouk, shared an emotional memory.

“In fact, I gave a cup of tea to one of them,” he said. “They were hardworking and religious individuals.”

Medical association react to accident

The Sokoto State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) also expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

The chairman, Dr. Farouk Kabiru, described the late doctors as promising young professionals whose contributions to the healthcare sector and humanity were invaluable.

“We are shocked by their sudden demise as they were such promising and highly dedicated young doctors among us,” Dr. Kabiru said.

He added that the NMA and the state would profoundly feel the loss of their expertise and humanity.

Dr. Kabiru concluded with prayers, saying:

“We pray that Allah grants them the highest place in paradise and gives their families the strength to bear the irreversible losses.”

