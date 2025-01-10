The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat and Intel Corporation, has launched a free AI Academy to train Nigerian youths in cutting-edge AI skills

The program offers free self-paced courses, hands-on global experience, and opportunities for AI ambassadorial roles and internships with Intel Corporation

Interested applicants can apply with a site provided before January 30, 2025, to participate in this transformative initiative

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, has launched applications for a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy.

The program, created in partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat and Intel Corporation, aims to equip young Nigerians with advanced AI skills and prepare them for future roles in the global digital economy.

FG unveils AI initiative for Nigerians. Photo credit: @Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

What do applicants stand to benefit?

The AI Academy offers participants a range of opportunities to build their knowledge and expertise in artificial intelligence, including:

1. Free AI Training: Access to self-paced courses on AI fundamentals, ethics, tools, and real-world applications.

2. Global Experience: Opportunities to gain hands-on experience in AI-related projects.

3. Career Opportunities: Access to competitive AI ambassadorial roles and internships with Intel Corporation.

4. Future-Ready Skills: Training designed to prepare participants for leadership and employment in the evolving digital economy.

Details on how to apply

Applications are open to Nigerian youths interested in developing skills in AI and related fields.

Interested individuals can apply through the official portal at [scienceandtech.gov.ng/academy](http://scienceandtech.gov.ng/academy).

The deadline for applications is January 30, 2025.

This initiative underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to leveraging technology to empower the nation’s youth, ensuring they are equipped to thrive in a technology-driven world.

See the post here:

Source: Legit.ng