President Bola Tinubu has announced a significant development in Nigeria's aviation sector. The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State, will be divided into six campuses strategically located across the country's geopolitical zones.

This move aims to enhance efficiency, national coverage, and smooth operations within the institution. This expansion is expected to increase access to aviation training and education, fostering growth and development in the sector.

The six campuses will be distributed as follows:

S/N States Regions 1 Ondo Southwest 2 Osubi, Delta South-South 3 Ebonyi Southeast 4 Ilorin North Central 5 Yola Northeast 6 Zaria Northwest

How old is Nigeria's aviation college?

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, has a rich history, boasting over 50 years of experience in providing human resource development in the aviation industry in Africa. The institution offers various courses, including Aeronautical Telecommunications Engineering, Air Traffic Services/Communication, and Airport Emergency Training.

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology expansion is a testament to the government's commitment to advancing aviation education and infrastructure in Nigeria. This development is expected to positively impact the country's aviation sector, creating opportunities for growth and development.

The announcement was shared by the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its official X account, highlighting the government's efforts to promote efficiency and national coverage in the aviation sector. As the institution expands, it is expected to maintain its high standards, providing quality training and education to its students.

Nigeria's aviation industry challenges

Nigeria's aviation industry has experienced significant growth and development over the years, despite facing various challenges. The industry has witnessed an increase in passenger traffic, with the country's airports handling millions of passengers annually.

Nigeria's aviation industry still faces several challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, poor safety records, and limited access to financing. The industry has also been affected by the country's economic downturn, which has led to a decline in air travel demand.

However, the government has been working to address these challenges with initiatives such as developing a new national aviation policy and establishing an aviation development fund. Private sector investors have also been showing interest in the industry, with several airlines and aviation companies investing in new aircraft and infrastructure.

