Mouth watering retirement package has been approved for service chiefs and top generals in the Nigeria Army

President Bola Tinubu approved the retirement package by signing the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service for Officers and Enlisted Personnel in the Nigerian Armed Forces

The retirement package include $20,000 foreign medical allowance, bullet-proof SUVs, and other benefits

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved $20,000 foreign medical allowance, bullet-proof SUVs, and other benefits as a retirement package for service chiefs and generals.

The Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs are entitled to a bulletproof SUV or its equivalent as a retirement package.

Tinubu signed the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service for Officers and Enlisted Personnel in the Nigerian Armed Forces in December 2024 Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This is according to the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service for Officers and Enlisted Personnel in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

According to The Punch, President Tinubu signed it on December 14, 2024.

The bulletproof SUV or its equivalent would be replaced every four years and maintained by the military with a Peugeot 508 or an equivalent vehicle as backup.

The retirement package has other luxurious benefits, including domestic aides and residential guards.

Other package on the list include, five domestic aides (two cooks, two stewards, and a gardener), a security officer or aide-de-camp, a special or personal assistant, three drivers, a service orderly, and escorts as needed.

They will also retain their personal firearms. The document also stipulates “free medical cover in Nigeria and abroad” for these top-ranking officers.

Lieutenant generals and their equivalents will receive two Toyota Hilux vehicles or one Toyota Land Cruiser, $20,000 annually for medical treatment, two cooks, two stewards, four residential guards, two drivers, and a service orderly.

Nigerian Army retires 15 generals from service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army (NA) formally pulled out 15 retired generals from the Artillery Corps on Saturday, October 19, 2024, during a ceremony in Kaduna state.

The army confirmed that the group of retirees included 11 Major Generals and 4 Brigadier Generals.

In a video that has gone viral, the Reviewing Officer leading the pack retired Maj.-Gen. James Myam, spoke on behalf of the retirees.

