President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's determination to propel Nigeria toward a prosperous future, attributing the progress made so far to the unwavering support of the National Assembly.

Speaking at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, Tinubu emphasized the collective responsibility of building a nation poised for generational impact.

Tinubu acknowledges the current prevailing hardship but promises it was for the better. Image: FB/Sanwo Olu

Source: Twitter

The gathering, part of a New Year homage led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, included Vice President Kashim Shettima, top legislative leaders, and former principal officers.

The event underscored the collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government in driving transformative policies.

“Nigerians are at the heart of everything we do,” Tinubu stated.

“The transformative journey we have embarked upon is for all of us. It is for our tomorrow. It is for the future generation. Your commitment will yield that fruit for the babies yet unborn.”

Tinubu mentions what's required of legislative leaders

Highlighting the administration’s resolve, Tinubu described the journey as one that demands courage and intellectual rigor.

He said:

“We must embrace the spirit of 'can do' and 'must do. We have the confidence, competence, and determination to overcome challenges and achieve our goals.”

Senate President Akpabio lauds Tinubu

Senate President Akpabio praised the President’s leadership and bold reforms, assuring him of the National Assembly's steadfast support.

“On this journey of restoration and transformation, you are not alone,” Akpabio said.

He pointed to positive economic indicators, including oversubscription of Nigeria’s Eurobond and growing foreign investor confidence, as evidence of the administration’s progress.

Tajudeen Abass commennts on NASS unity

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, echoed these sentiments, lauding Tinubu’s respect and support for the legislature. He highlighted the historic synergy between the executive and legislative branches, noting that many key administration figures, including the President and Vice President, were former lawmakers.

“The National Assembly has never felt more united or fulfilled,” Abbas said.

“Under your leadership, we’ve seen more succor for the poor and a clear path to prosperity. Nigerians are beginning to feel the impact of your administration’s reforms, and we anticipate even greater achievements in the coming years.”

Nigerian governors, Shettima meet Tinubu in Lagos

Source: Legit.ng