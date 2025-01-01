Oba Makama urged Nigerians to embrace unity, resilience, and renewed hope for national progress in 2025

As Nigerians step into 2025, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama CON, Tegbosun III, Olowu of Kuta, has extended heartfelt New Year greetings, urging citizens to embrace resilience, unity, and patriotism.

In his New Year address, the Olowu encouraged Nigerians to use this moment to reflect and renew their commitment to building a better nation.

“This is a time for reflection, renewed hope, and collective resolve to move our great nation forward,” he stated.

Gratitude to the Armed Forces

The Olowu expressed profound gratitude to the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for their sacrifices in defending the nation’s sovereignty and ensuring the security of its citizens.

“Your unwavering commitment to the defense of our sovereignty and the security of our people remains a beacon of hope,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to continue supporting and appreciating the military’s efforts, highlighting their critical role in achieving a safer and more prosperous nation.

Support for President Tinubu’s Vision

Oba Makama underscored the importance of aligning with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which he described as focused on progress, inclusivity, and national development.

“As the mantle of leadership rests firmly on His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, I encourage every citizen to align with his administration’s vision for progress and economic growth,” he said.

The Olowu highlighted the enduring significance of traditional institutions as custodians of culture, wisdom, and stability.

“The royal stool remains a symbol of stability, wisdom, and continuity, and I call on all Nigerians to uphold the respect and dignity of our traditional institutions,” he noted.

He also emphasized the importance of embracing Isẹ̀ṣe traditions, which he described as embodying the spiritual and cultural richness of the Nigerian people.

“These values and practices serve as an anchor for our identity and unity in diversity,” the Olowu added.

Closing his message with a prayer for the nation, the Olowu expressed hope for peace, prosperity, and progress in 2025.

“May 2025 be a year of transformation, renewed hope, and unprecedented achievements for Nigeria. Happy New Year to all!” he concluded.

