Professor Sabit Olagoke predicts that 2025 will be marked by political instability, economic challenges, and social turmoil, requiring proactive government action.

He warns of potential threats to the educational sector, saboteurs undermining progress, and religious institutions facing disillusionment.

Olagoke emphasizes integrity, discipline, and social progress as key values for navigating the year’s challenges, with a focus on security, education, and ethical governance

Professor Sabit Olagoke, the founder and spiritual head of Shafaudeen-in-Islam Worldwide, has shared his predictions for 2025, forecasting a year of significant challenges and transformation.

His predictions highlight a series of urgent issues the government and society must address to avoid potential crises in various sectors, including politics, security, education, and religion.

It is not a usual practice for Islamic clerics to drop prophecies. Image: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Cleric predict events in January on New Year

Olagoke emphasized that January 2025 will be dominated by intense political activity, with promises from politicians expected to take centre stage.

He warned that saboteurs could undermine educational revival projects, urging the government to be vigilant and take proactive steps to avoid this disruption.

Security measures are expected to be heightened as authorities work to combat criminal activities, fostering a safer environment for citizens.

Cleric sees an improved in commerce sector

Looking ahead, Olagoke suggested that the commercial sector would experience a significant boost in February, fostering economic activity.

However, he noted that political control would continue to shape the affairs of citizens, with a greater focus on exposing and dismantling criminal hideouts. He also predicted that many people may lose faith in their religious institutions, turning to unorthodox sources for guidance.

The Islamic cleric’s predictions for March include positive economic developments, with the government expected to offer further support for the education sector.

Islamic cleric predicts doom for criminals

Olagoke also forecasted increased efforts to apprehend high-profile criminals, alongside a renewed focus on addressing religious non-compliance with scriptural teachings.

He urged the sports sector to encourage athletes and avoid bureaucratic obstacles that may hinder progress.

As the year progresses, Olagoke predicted that April would bring renewed appreciation for government initiatives to revive key sectors of the economy and political landscape. However, he warned of rising political instability, with potential cross-carpeting and shifts in political alliances.

In May, Olagoke foresaw an atmosphere of cooperation and conflict resolution among political stakeholders, fostering greater collaboration. Educational mergers would be encouraged to optimize limited resources, while the security network would be strengthened to ensure stability.

In the latter part of the year, Olagoke’s predictions point to an uptick in human rights awareness, with increased measures to combat indiscipline and corruption.

However, he cautioned that the commercialization of religion and the persistence of criminal activities could continue to undermine public trust in various institutions.

