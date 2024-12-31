Global site navigation

Alhaji Baldu, 16 Other Notable Terrorist Leaders Nigerian Military Killed in 2024, Full List Emerges
Nigeria

Alhaji Baldu, 16 Other Notable Terrorist Leaders Nigerian Military Killed in 2024, Full List Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • No less than 17 prominent terrorist leaders met their waterloo under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in the outgoing year (2024)
  • Troops on operations across Nigeria killed 10,937 terrorists, including over 1,000 of their commanders and rescued 7,063 kidnap victims in 2024
  • On Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the defence headquarters (DHQ) described bandit kingpin Bello Turji as a “dead man walking”

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Nigerian military on Tuesday, December 31, described the notorious bandit and terrorist leader, Bello Turji, as a “dead man walking.”

Legit.ng reports that Turji is a notorious terrorist and bandit leader operating in North-western Nigeria, particularly Sokoto, Zamfara, and Niger states.

Full List: Bandit warlords eliminated under Tinubu's government in 2024
President Tinubu had emphasised his strong commitment to eradicate terrorism and banditry in Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Terrorist, bandit leaders eliminated in 2024

Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, told journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, December 31, that several notable terrorist leaders have been "taken out" by the Nigerian military since the start of 2024.

The Cable quoted Buba as saying:

“To refresh your memory, I will reveal some of the names of notable terrorist leaders that we have taken out since January this year.
“These include: Halilu Sububu, Dutse Mainasara Idda, Mallam Saleh Umaru, Mohammed Amadu, Abubakar Musa, Adamu Tanko Ibrahim, Yellow Dogon Rakumi, Isiya Boderi and Alhaji Baldu."

Buba added:

“Others are Usman Modi Modi, Kachalla Halilu, Kachalla Tukur, Amir Ibrahim Bukar, Saidu Hassan Yellow, Buba Kachalla Bukar, Bakura Jega, Abba Tukur amongst others.”

Names of 17 notable terrorist leaders killed in 2024 are below:

  1. Halilu 'Buzu' Sububu
  2. Dutse Mainasara Idda
  3. Mallam Saleh Umaru
  4. Mohammed Amadu
  5. Abubakar Musa
  6. Adamu Tanko Ibrahim
  7. Yellow Dogon Rakumi
  8. Isiya Boderi
  9. Alhaji Baldu
  10. Usman Modi Modi
  11. Kachalla Halilu
  12. Kachalla Tukur
  13. Amir Ibrahim Bukar
  14. Saidu Hassan Yellow
  15. Buba Kachalla Bukar
  16. Bakura Jega
  17. Abba Tukur

Borno police arrest 721 suspects in 2024

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Borno police command announced significant achievements in crime prevention and law enforcement in 2024, including the recovery of 18 unexploded explosive devices and the arrest of 721 suspects for various crimes across the state.

The command said police personnel recorded successes in combating crime, leading to the arrest of 721 suspects for offences ranging from armed robbery, sexual and gender-based violence, kidnapping, theft, and other disturbing crimes.

Source: Legit.ng

