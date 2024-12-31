Festive Season: Group Distributes Food Items, Relief Materials in Abuja Rural Community
- The Platform for Youth and Women Development (PYWD) distributed food items, relief materials, and sanitary pads to residents of Kabusa, Abuja
- Executive Director Kingdom Ogoegbunam emphasized PYWD’s commitment to supporting vulnerable groups, including providing skill training to enhance employability
- Beneficiary Mrs. Maryam Hayatu expressed gratitude, praising the organization for fulfilling its promise
The Platform for Youth and Women Development (PYWD) marked the festive season by distributing food items, relief materials, and sanitary pads to residents of Kabusa, a rural community in Abuja.
The organization’s Executive Director, Mr. Kingdom Ogoegbunam, emphasized the importance of giving back during the holiday season.
“This is a season of love and giving, and it is expected of us to preach the message of peace, unity, and hope by extending a hand of charity to the less privileged and vulnerable,” he said.
Group stresses commitment to humanitarian efforts
Ogoegbunam, in a statement cited by Legit.ng highlighted that PYWD’s mission goes beyond donations.
“We are committed to supporting those in need by providing skill acquisition training to make them employable. We will continue to touch lives and carry out humanitarian support,” he assured.
He also thanked the Kabusa community for their unwavering support and noted that the organization has fulfilled its promise to return to the village this festive season.
One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Maryam Hayatu, expressed her gratitude, saying,
“This season is challenging for many of us, and the organization has truly made a difference by keeping their promise and remembering us during Christmas.”
