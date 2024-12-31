The Ministry of Works has set aside N4 billion in its 2025 budget for a presidential helipad and jetty in Lagos

Over N1 trillion is allocated for construction and rehabilitation, including N724 billion for road construction, among others

The N4 billion helipad and jetty allocation has sparked debate, with critics questioning its priority over critical infrastructure

The Federal Ministry of Works has earmarked N4 billion for the construction of a presidential helipad and jetty in Lagos as part of its 2025 budget.

This allocation is part of the N49.7 trillion appropriation bill presented by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly on December 18, titled “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace and Rebuilding Prosperity.” Tinubu emphasized the budget’s focus on fostering peace, prosperity, and hope for a greater future for Nigeria.

Breakdown of allocations

The Ministry of Works is projected to spend over N1 trillion on construction and rehabilitation projects. Key allocations include:

- N724 billion for road construction.

- N240 million for public school construction.

- N40.6 billion for general infrastructure projects.

Specific road projects include N10 billion for the Kano-Maiduguri road dualisation and N23 billion for the Enugu-Port Harcourt road rehabilitation, The Cable reported.

The announcement of N4 billion for the helipad and jetty sparked mixed reactions.

Critics via X (formerly known as Twitter) argue that such projects prioritize luxury over pressing national infrastructure needs.

@OIOlawa said:

"It appears every president, since GEJ has had a helipad built close to their private residence

"However, Ikoyi & VI has several helipads the president can use. From Caverton in VI to State House, Marina. Plus almost all the highrises on the island have helipads that can be used."

@o_wonderful said:

"I don't think this is necessary. He won't need it after 2031."

@METAFORCE1000 said:

"Looting on steroid!! We thought that Buhari was a disaster! Now behold the illegitimate president who will sink Nigeria."

@ab_rashiid said:

"That's commendable. The state of the current presidential helipad is barbaric hence the need to construct a new one. I hope Umahi will deliver an excellent job as usual in this regard."

Reps to present N704.91 million half-year salaries donation to Tinubu

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives will present N704.91 million to President Bola Tinubu on December 31, 2024.

This move, according to the reps, is to support vulnerable Nigerians struggling with the economic effects of the petrol subsidy removal.

