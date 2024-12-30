

NNPC Limited has declared that the Warri Refining & Petrochemicals Company has resumed operations

The development is coming a few months after the Port Harcourt refinery started producing petrol

The operational status of the Warri Refinery is expected to contribute to helping reduce the cost of fuel at filling stations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that the 125,000-barrel-per-day Warri Refining & Petrochemicals Company (WRPC) has resumed operations.

Mele Kyari, the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, disclosed this during a tour of the facility in Delta state on Monday, December 30.

The news of the operational refinery comes barely a month after the old Port Harcourt Refinery began operations.

Kyari speaks on the Warri refinery

During the tour, Kyari addressed journalists with excitement in a video posted by Channels TV.

Farouk Ahmed, chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and other officials accompanied Kyari.

The NNPC CEO told journalists:

“This plant is running. Although it is not 100 per cent complete, we are still in the process. Many people think these things are not real. We want you to see that this is real."

He explained that the inspection aimed to provide transparency on the refinery's progress and functionality.

President Tinubu shares excitement

Reacting to the development, President Bola Tinubu hailed the reopening of the Warri refinery by the NNPCL, describing it as a significant achievement in 2024.

He stated this in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy).

Part of the statement reads:

“The restart of Warri Refinery today brings joy and gladness to me and Nigerians. This will further strengthen the hope and confidence of Nigerians for a greater and better future that we promised.

"This development is a remarkable way to end the year following the feat recorded earlier with the old Port Harcourt Refinery. I am equally happy that NNPC Limited is implementing my directive to restore all four refineries to good working condition.

“I congratulate Mele Kyari and his team at NNPCL for working hard to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa."

Warri refinery details

Warri refinery is located in Ekpan, Uwvie, and Ubeji, Warri; the refinery is designed to produce 13,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTA) of polypropylene and 18,000 MTA of carbon black in addition to its primary output of refined petroleum products. Commissioned in 1978, the facility primarily serves Nigeria’s southern and southwestern markets.

The WRPC is one of four state-owned refineries in Nigeria, including the old and new Port Harcourt Refining Company and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company.

Dangote begins petrol export

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery is now exporting petrol from its facility to West African countries, with eight countries ready to patronise.

The Dangote Group has consistently said that the refinery can meet all the petrol needs of West Africa, including Nigeria.

Nigerians are also buying the Dangote petrol refinery at filling stations.

