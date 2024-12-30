Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced the appointment of Anthony Joshua as the sports ambassador for the state

The governor then commended Joshua for his dedication, discipline, and excellence, noting that these values align with those upheld by the state

Governor Abiodun then announced plans to construct a new indoor boxing ring named after Joshua

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has appointed renowned boxer Anthony Joshua as the state's sports ambassador. This appointment is a testament to Joshua's remarkable achievements in the world of boxing, which continue to inspire millions globally.

Abiodun praised Joshua for his dedication, discipline, and excellence, noting that these values align with those upheld by the state. During a courtesy visit to the Government House in Abeokuta, Abiodun presented Joshua with a letter formalizing his appointment as Sports Ambassador.

Governor Abiodun appointed Joshua as the state sports' ambassador Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

The governor expressed his admiration for Joshua's accomplishments, stating that they embody the collective pride and recognition of his contributions to sports. Abiodun also acknowledged Joshua's role as a beacon of inspiration for Ogun State and beyond.

As part of the appointment, Abiodun announced plans to construct a new indoor boxing ring named after Joshua. Additionally, the 35-year-old boxer will light the Gateway Games National Sports Festival torch, which has been postponed to May next year.

Governor Abiodun reiterates commitment to sports

These initiatives demonstrate the state's commitment to supporting its talents and creating an environment that fosters greatness in all spheres of life. Joshua, who his family members accompanied during the visit, expressed his gratitude for the appointment and the opportunities it presents.

He also commended Abiodun's daughter, describing her as "amazing and intelligent". The boxer's visit was seen as a testament to the bond between the people of Ogun State and their collective pride in the success stories that emerge from the state.

The appointment of Anthony Joshua as Sports Ambassador is expected to positively impact the development of sports in Ogun State. With Joshua's influence and the state's support, the region is poised to nurture and produce more talented athletes who can inspire and make the state proud.

Abiodun humbles before Bishop Oyedepo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has been seen in a trending video prostrating for Bishop David Oyedepo ahead of the Special Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and CAN president, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, also attended the state's Christmas Carol.

Reverend Okoh delivered a sermon at the event, while Bishop Oyedepo led the prayer session at the event on Tuesday night, December 17.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng