Anthony Joshua Pays Christmas Visit to Sagamu, Pundit Hails Heavyweight Boxer

Anthony Joshua paid a Christmas visit to Sagamu in Ogun State, where he had a good time with his relatives

The two-time former boxing heavyweight champion was born in Watford to a Nigerian mother and a father with Nigerian and Irish ancestry

Nigerian boxing pundit Bamidele Bakare believes AJ's 'homecoming' could be what he needs to return to winning ways

Famous Nigerian boxing pundit Bamidele Bakare has commended the impressive heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua for visiting his hometown in Ogun State.

The two-time former world champion melted the hearts this Christmas as he was spotted in Sagamu, where he reunited with his relatives.

Footage showed the 35-year-old in a relaxed mood as he moved to the rhythm of the music while interacting with a man close to him.

Anthony Joshua was spotted in Sagamu, where he spent Christmas. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Born in Watford to a Nigerian mother and father of both Nigerian and Irish ancestry.

He has traced his roots to the famous Joshuas in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

AJ grew up in Garston, Hertfordshire and was called by his middle name "Femi" by friends and teachers.

Pundit hails Joshua

Meanwhile, boxing pundit Bakare believes Joshua's 'homecoming' could be what he needs to return to winning ways.

Bakare told Legit.ng:

"It's a good thing that Anthony Joshua is trying to identify with his roots, but how does that affect his career?

"Does it help him bounce back on his feet to get a better challenge and become the greatest heavyweight champion of the world again?

"Or is it the end of the road for him? We can't really tell, but it's a good thing that he's in town.

"Maybe he needs to rehabilitate himself by going back to his roots to understand what’s really been going on. Perhaps that’s how he could get motivated to return to the ring."

Fury loses to Usyk

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tyson Fury claimed he won the re-match against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

A disappointed Fury refuses to admit that he has registered back-to-back losses to the sensational Ukrainian fighter.

He branded Usyk's victory as a "Christmas gift" from all three judges.

