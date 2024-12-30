7 Oldest Churches in Nigeria, List, Other Details Emerge

Nigeria’s oldest churches have shaped spiritual, educational, and social development since 1842

Churches established schools and hospitals, fostering moral and intellectual growth nationwide

Indigenous churches blend African traditions with Christian teachings, emphasizing faith and community

Nigeria is home to some of the oldest churches in the world, which have grown into pillars of spiritual and social development.

Beyond being places of worship, these churches have significantly contributed to education, healthcare, and community advancement.

1. The Methodist Church of Nigeria (1842)

The Methodist Church is one of Nigeria’s earliest Christian establishments. Founded in 1842 by British Wesleyan missionaries led by Thomas Birch Freeman, its mission began in Badagry, Lagos.

Besides spreading Christianity, the church played a crucial role in education, establishing schools that provided many Nigerians with early learning opportunities.

To this day, the Methodist Church remains a significant force in both spiritual and community life.

2. The Church Missionary Society (CMS) – Anglican Church (1842)

The Anglican Church, originally known as the Church Missionary Society, was also established in 1842. British missionaries, including the renowned Samuel Ajayi Crowther, began their mission in Badagry.

Crowther, a former slave and the first African Anglican bishop translated the Bible into Yoruba, making Christian teachings more accessible.

The Anglican Church has contributed immensely to education in Nigeria, shaping the country’s moral and intellectual growth.

3. The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (1846)

Scottish missionaries led by Reverend Hope Waddell founded the Presbyterian Church in 1846 in Calabar.

Their work extended beyond religious conversion, as they established schools and hospitals that enhanced local community development.

The church's enduring legacy lies in its contributions to education and healthcare, particularly in southeastern Nigeria.

4. The Roman Catholic Church (1860)

While Catholicism existed in other parts of Africa earlier, it was officially established in Nigeria in 1860 by French missionaries in Lagos.

The Catholic Church quickly became one of the largest Christian denominations in the country, focusing on education and social services. Institutions like St. Gregory’s College in Lagos and several hospitals stand as a testament to its dedication to societal growth.

5. The Qua Iboe Church (1887)

Founded in 1887 near the Qua Iboe River by Irish missionary Reverend Samuel Alexander Bill, this church is now known as the United Evangelical Church.

It prioritizes Bible-based teachings and has grown significantly, with over 1,000 congregations and 500,000 members. Its headquarters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, remains a spiritual hub for many.

6. Cherubim and Seraphim Church (1925)

The Cherubim and Seraphim Church was founded in 1925 by **Moses Orimolade Tunolase**. As one of Nigeria’s oldest Pentecostal churches, it uniquely blends African traditional religious elements with Christian teachings.

Known for its focus on visions, dreams, and spiritual healing, the church has remained influential despite divisions into various factions over the years.

7. The Church of the Lord (Aladura) (1930)

Founded in 1930 by Josiah Olunowo Ositelu, this church emphasizes prayer and faith healing. The term "Aladura," meaning "The Praying People" in Yoruba, highlights its spiritual focus.

Rejecting traditional practices like polygamy and charms, the church has grown internationally and remains known for its unwavering trust in divine intervention.

