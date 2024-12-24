Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the October 2020 EndSARS protests as one of his toughest leadership challenges

Ikeja, Lagos state - Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the October 2020 EndSARS protests as one of his toughest leadership challenges.

He shared these reflections during a chat with 30 fellows of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy in Ikeja on Monday, December 23.

Speaking to the fellows, Sanwo-Olu said:

"One of my toughest moments as a leader was during the EndSARS protest. We have been tested as a government, but we must continue to put the needs of Lagosians beyond our struggles as a responsive and responsible government."

The governor emphasized the importance of resilience and staying solution-oriented.

"No bad news stays forever. Work hard to create good news and make sure people listen to it," he advised.

Sanwo-Olu gives leadership lessons for young fellows

Sanwo-Olu urged the fellows to be intentional about honing their leadership skills.

"For you to have been selected out of 16,000 applicants means there is something of value in you.

"Leadership is something we should be deliberate about, which was why we created this academy," he said.

He further challenged them to think big and learn from the legacy of Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

"Jakande epitomized leadership. That is why we are still talking about him today," he said.

The governor also highlighted the value of courage and tolerance in leadership, stating:

"A trait of a good leader is the ability to tolerate and endure. Be courageous and solution-oriented, don’t focus on the challenges."

Mrs. Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, Executive Secretary of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, expressed her gratitude to the governor for engaging with the fellows.

"This session has inspired and motivated our fellows to strive for excellence in leadership," she said.

