The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has called for an urgent investigation into the death of Jimoh AbdulQodir, who reportedly died in police custody in Ilorin

The Emir expressed deep sorrow over the incident and urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to probe the circumstances surrounding AbdulQodir's death

The family of the deceased has questioned the police narrative, appealing to higher authorities for intervention and justice

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to promptly establish a panel to investigate the death of Jimoh AbdulQodir. AbdulQodir reportedly died in police custody in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by his spokesman, Alhaji Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir expressed profound sorrow over the incident.

Emir of Ilorin Calls for Investigation into Death of Man Who Died in Police Custody. Photo credit: YinkaFafoluyi/X

Source: Twitter

"The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, expressed sadness over the demise of Tunji AbdulQodir in police custody, describing it as a rude shock and regrettable incident. It is distressing to witness a promising young man die in such inhumane circumstances," the statement read.

The Emir commiserated with the bereaved family, friends, and associates of the deceased, urging IGP Egbetokun to probe the circumstances leading to AbdulQodir’s death.

"The Emir urges the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the circumstances that led to the demise of Tunji AbdulQodir," the statement added.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also advised security agencies to uphold professionalism and adhere to global ethical practices in their interactions with the public.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the death of AbdulQodir, a 35-year-old man, who was in their custody on Friday.

Reports indicate AbdulQodir was arrested on December 19, 2024, over a debt of N220,000 owed to an individual identified as Peter. He died the following day, December 20, 2024.

Family members of the deceased have questioned the police's narrative that AbdulQodir hanged himself.

"They claimed he hanged himself with his clothes inside the cell. But my brother was tall and couldn’t have killed himself in that small cell. The person my brother owed money to is related to a police officer, who allegedly instructed his younger brother to torture him. His face was swollen, blood was coming from his nose, and there were bruises all over his body."

The family accused the police of attempting to cover up the incident, appealing to higher authorities for intervention.

In response, the Kwara State Police Command acknowledged the incident. In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, the command assured the public that a thorough investigation was underway.

Source: Legit.ng