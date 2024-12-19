Agidigbo FM has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic incident at a children's funfair in Ibadan, clarifying their role as a media partner, not the organizer

Despite not organizing the event, the station actively worked to manage the situation and prevent further issues

They urge the public to avoid spreading misinformation and to support the affected families through prayers and solidarity

The management of Agidigbo FM in Ibadan, Oyo State, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident during a children's funfair at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

The station clarified that it did not organize the event but only served as a media partner for its promotion.

Radio Station in Oyo Expresses Grief Over Children's Funfair Tragedy, Clarifies Involvement

Source: Twitter

Clarification and Condolences

In a press release signed by the station’s Director of Programmes, Olayinka AbdulWahab, Agidigbo FM conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

"This is to inform the general public that the management of Agidigbo FM, Ibadan, received the news of the tragedy that heralded the children’s fun fair at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, organised by the WINGS foundation with great shock and wholeheartedly commiserate with the families involved," the statement read.

Efforts to Manage the Tragedy

Agidigbo FM emphasized that they were not the organizers of the funfair but were one of the media partners promoting the event.

Upon learning about the crowd assembled early in the morning, the station utilized all media strategies to advise the public to avoid the venue.

The event organizers, WINGS foundation, also deployed security, medical officials, and other agencies to assist those affected.

Call for Caution

The station urged the public to avoid spreading fake news and to reach out to Agidigbo FM for accurate information.

They implored everyone to pray for the speedy recovery of those hospitalized and to sympathize with the families of the deceased.

"This is not the time to spread misinformation," the statement concluded.

32 Children Feared Killed At Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that former queen of the Ooni of Ife, Prophetess Naomi Shikemi, an Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, and others face probe over the death of 32 children during a stampede at a funfair in Ibadan, Oyo state.

It was gathered that the stampede occurred when participants rushed to gain access to the event venue on Wednesday, December 18.

