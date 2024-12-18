Segun Olowookere was sentenced to death at 17 in 2010 for allegedly stealing a chicken and eggs, leaving his family in years of despair and legal battles

His parents revealed how police extorted them and how a family relative’s testimony led to his conviction despite claims of his innocence

Amid public outrage, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered an investigation into the case, raising hope for Segun’s clemency

The parents of Segun Olowookere, who was sentenced to death in 2010 for allegedly stealing a fowl and eggs, have recounted their decade-long battle for justice.

Despite widespread outcry over his harsh sentencing, Segun’s father, Olowookere Olanrewaju, and mother, Folashade, revealed the emotional and financial toll the case has taken on their family during an interview on the Talk To B show, hosted by actress Abiola Adebayo.

The case has now caught the attention and interest of the state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Mr Olowookere claims Police demanded bribe

Segun was arrested at 17 years old in Osun state after police accused him of theft. His father recalled how the ordeal began when police fired shots in their community, later arresting Segun.

Despite pleas for mercy, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) reportedly demanded a bribe of N30,000 for his release. The family managed to gather N20,000, but the officer refused to accept the reduced amount, insisting that Segun would face jail.

“I begged him to accept the money, but he said he had no children and no reason to be merciful,” Olanrewaju said tearfully.

Defendant's relative testified against him

The situation worsened when Segun's relative, who owned the stolen fowl, claimed in court that Segun was the leader of the theft. Although other boys involved in the case were released, Segun was sentenced to death.

“I saw my brother testify that my son was the leader of the thieves. It was devastating. People questioned why a boy accused of stealing chicken faced a death sentence,” Olanrewaju said.

Segun’s mother described how her son endured years of incarceration, during which he furthered his education while in prison.

"He even graduated in prison despite the conditions. We couldn’t attend his graduation due to lack of funds, but my younger siblings went,” she said.

The parents revealed the immense emotional toll, with Folashade lamenting:

“This case has left me hypertensive. We’ve spent everything we have, and I just want to see my son free.”

Osun's Adeleke pardons kid sentenced to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that in light of growing public outrage, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the state attorney general to investigate the case.

Reports indicate that clemency may be granted to Segun, marking a possible end to his family’s harrowing journey. Segun’s case has sparked widespread discussions about justice reform in Nigeria, with many questioning the fairness of his initial trial and the proportionality of his sentence.

