Femi Adesina described Buhari as a "friend of the masses" who prioritized the welfare of ordinary Nigerians, even in retirement

Adesina explained that despite knowing the financial strain of fuel subsidies, Buhari chose not to remove them, fearing the negative impact on the poor

Adesina emphasized that Buhari's reluctance to remove the subsidy stemmed from his desire to avoid societal upheaval, showcasing his enduring popularity and commitment to the poor

Femi Adesina, the former special adviser on media and publicity to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has shed light on why Buhari did not remove the fuel subsidy during his time in office.

Adesina, in a tribute marking Buhari's 82nd birthday on Tuesday, described the former president as a "friend of the masses," emphasizing his commitment to policies aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

In his tribute, Adesina referred to Buhari as “Ore Mekunu,” a Yoruba term meaning “a friend of the poor,” highlighting the former president’s enduring popularity among the masses.

Even after his retirement, Adesina noted that Buhari continues to attract admiration due to his genuine concern for the well-being of the people.

Adesina explains Buhari’s reluctance to remove fuel subsidy

Adesina elaborated on the issue of fuel subsidies, acknowledging that the federal government was aware of the financial burden they imposed.

He explained that despite recognizing the need to remove the subsidy, Buhari's decision was influenced by his desire not to harm the ordinary citizens.

"The Big Elephant in the room was the removal of fuel subsidy. Did you think the government didn’t know that the money-guzzling monster had to be slain?

"It knew. But who ensured that subsidies remained as long as they did? Buhari," Adesina stated.

Adesina explained that while Buhari was aware of the economic consequences of keeping the subsidy, he always believed that the people, particularly the poor, should not bear the brunt of fluctuating global oil prices.

"When oil sold for at least $100 per barrel, rising even to $140, what did the ordinary people gain? Nothing! So why should they be the ones to bear the brunt when oil prices fall?” he said.

Adesina also shared that, even as the former president approached the end of his administration, he refrained from removing the subsidy, knowing the potential societal upheaval it could cause.

“He didn’t want to do something that would throw society into a tailspin for the sake of the ordinary people,” Adesina added.

As Buhari celebrates nearly two years in retirement, Adesina remarked that Nigerians still flock to him, drawn by his longstanding commitment to the welfare of the poor.

Source: Legit.ng