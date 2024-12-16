Former APC vice chairman Salihu Lukman has urged Nigeria’s ex-presidents to unite and support reforms for producing godly leaders

He blames past leadership errors for the rise of "satanic leaders" and calls for re-engineering of political systems to restore credibility

Lukman appeals for a united opposition and emphasizes the need for selfless leadership to rebuild democracy and ensure national progress

The former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Salihu Moh Lukman, has called on Nigeria's past leaders to unite in support of efforts to enthrone godly leadership in the country.

In an open letter addressed to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Lukman also urged other ex-presidents, including General Yakubu Gowon, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari, to reflect on their past mistakes and champion reforms to prevent what he termed the rise of "satanic leaders."

Lukman replies Obasanjo's comment on Nigeria's leadership

Lukman’s appeal comes in response to Obasanjo's recent remarks asserting that leaders influenced by satanic forces are destined to fail, while those chosen by God will thrive.

According to Lukman, Nigeria's persistent leadership challenges stem from systemic failures in the nation’s political processes.

"The capacity to stop giving birth to leaders with satanic genotypes lies in our ability to re-engineer our politics and democracy," Lukman wrote.

"This is only achievable if past leaders acknowledge their mistakes and work toward creating a functional political system capable of producing godly leaders."

He traced the origins of the current political malaise to the weakening of structures that once facilitated the emergence of credible leadership.

He cited the formation of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998 as a model for fostering unity and achieving national consensus, which he believes is now missing.

Lukman outlines solutions to Nigeria's problems

For Nigeria to overcome its leadership crisis, Lukman outlined three key steps: unity among opposition leaders, a commitment to building a political platform driven by collective purpose rather than personal ambition and fostering mutual respect among leaders.

He stressed that leaders prioritizing their ambitions over the national good exhibit traits he described as "satanic."

Lukman urged Obasanjo and his contemporaries to take active steps to rebuild Nigeria’s democratic structures, saying this could be their most significant legacy.

"If all past leaders take responsibility for correcting the errors of the past, they would justify God’s blessings of long life and fulfill an essential mission for the nation," he said.

Source: Legit.ng