Starlinger & Co. Limited and the BUA Group have inked a deal for the manufacturing of premium packaging materials

Every year, the state-of-the-art packaging facility will produce an incredible 600 million block-bottom polypropylene bags

The deal demonstrates the scope and importance of the collaboration as it is Starlinger's largest contract in Africa and its second-largest globally

BUA Group has partnered with Austria's Starlinger & Co. Limited for the production of premium packaging materials.

According to Abdulsamad Rabiu, his company aims to set new benchmarks for the sector. Photo Credit: Bua Group

The cutting-edge packaging plant will be able to create an astounding 600 million block-bottom polypropylene (PP) bags annually.

As part of its rapid expansion efforts, BUA Group will be able to address the increasing need for creative and sustainable packaging solutions throughout its whole business by diversifying its product offerings through this new business area.

The agreement, which is Starlinger's largest contract in Africa and its second-largest worldwide, highlights the breadth and significance of the partnership.

Speaking, founder/executive chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Rabiu said, “as we focus on securing the future of our business through innovative investments, having our own packaging unit becomes imperative. This facility will meet the packaging needs of our various factories, including cement, sugar, and flour, and support future expansion plans.”

Rabiu stated that his organization wants to establish new industry standards for cost-effectiveness, quality, and sustainability by utilizing our vast manufacturing experience, Leadership reported.

CEO of Starlinger & Co., Harald Neumuller said,

“we are honored to collaborate with BUA Group, a distinguished conglomerate with remarkable achievements.

“This project reflects our commitment to delivering industrial packaging solutions tailored to BUA Group’s diverse operations. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

BUA Group is unwavering in its commitment to investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology in order to boost operational effectiveness and provide its clients with outstanding products.

