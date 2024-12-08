A PDP leader has backed northern leaders opposing Tinubu’s tax reforms, citing concerns over rushed decision-making and lack of public consultation

A prominent figure within the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown his weight behind northern leaders opposing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tax reforms.

The PDP stalwart, citing concerns over rushed decision-making and inadequate public consultation, described the reforms as detrimental to economic balance.

Tinubu tackled over non-inclusivity in governance

The PDP bigwig criticised the Tinubu administration for prioritising speed over inclusive leadership.

“The president has failed to build consensus or clearly explain the impact of these changes.

"Tinubu’s leadership reeks of arrogance and a blatant disregard for the people he claims to serve," he said.

The reforms have sparked significant resistance from northern leaders, who argue that the policies disproportionately harm their region.

The PDP leader supported these concerns, calling the reforms an example of poor governance that neglects Nigeria’s diverse economic realities.

Highlighting the broader implications of Tinubu’s approach, the PDP figure warned that citizens are growing increasingly frustrated.

“Nigerians are fed up and will undoubtedly reject such poor governance come 2027,” he stated.

He urged the government to abandon its top-down approach to policymaking, emphasising the need for meaningful public engagement and stakeholder input.

“This country cannot afford to endure another term of such mismanagement,” he stated.

Presidency reels out benefits of tax reforms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, has shed light on the motives behind the tax reform bills submitted to the National Assembly.

Dare emphasised that the reforms aim to create a more efficient tax system for national development.

Dare clarified the tax reforms during a courtesy visit to Premium Times in Abuja on Thursday, November 28.

