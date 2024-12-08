The Zamfara Miners Co-operatives Society congratulated Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi on her reappointment as SMDF's executive secretary by President Tinubu.

Abuja, FCT - The Zamfara Miners Co-operatives Society has congratulated Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi on her reappointment as Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) and the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI) by President Bola Tinubu.

According to Alhaji Bello Usman Bagega, chairman of the co-operative, Umaru-Shinkafi's reappointment is a testament to her dedication, integrity, and professionalism in advancing the solid minerals sector.

Bagega said that under Umaru-Shinkafi's leadership, SMDF/PAGMI has transformed into a private sector initiative instrumental in revamping the economy.

He added that her strategic collaborations with local and international organizations, such as the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), have positioned Nigeria's solid minerals sector as a viable investment destination.

Umaru-Shinkafi hailed as valuable asset to Tinubu's govt

Bagega described Umaru-Shinkafi as a valuable asset to President Tinubu's administration, contributing meaningfully to the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at fostering sustainable development and delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

The chairman of the Zamfara miners urged Nigerians to support and pray for Umaru-Shinkafi as she continues to spearhead initiatives that enhance the sector's contributions to national development.

He expressed the Zamfara Miners Co-operatives Society's commitment to partnering with SMDF/PAGMI to advance Nigeria's solid minerals sector.

Bagega described Umaru-Shinkafi's reappointment as heralding a new era of economic transformation, with renewed hope for the solid minerals industry and the nation.

Tinubu asked to reconsider Danfulani’s appointment

Meanwhile, the Zamfara APC Youth Vanguard has called on President Tinubu to review his decision to appoint Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the executive secretary of the SMDF).

The group expressed concern over what they described as a mix-up in the announcement of Danfulani's appointment.

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 7, Hon. Muhammad Usman Gusau, chairman of the Zamfara APC Youth Vanguard, urged President Tinubu to reconsider the decision.

