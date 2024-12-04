The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has blasted the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore over the seized 753 duplexes in Abuja

The EFCC said the denigration of the agency's efforts by Sowore is unacceptable and grossly un-charitable

The anti-graft agency explained the reason for not revealing the identity or linking the estate to any individual

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to the allegation of covering up the identity of the owners of the 753 duplexes in Abuja.

The EFCC said the company flagged denied ownership of the Estate following publications in national newspapers.

The EFCC said the company flagged denied ownership of the Estate Photo credit: @YeleSowore/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The anti-graft agency stated this while reacting to SaharaReporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore’s allegation that the EFCC is hiding the identity of the owner of the seized estate in Abuja.

The EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement issued via the Commission’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

The anti-graft agency said Sowore's denigration of the agency's effort is unacceptable and grossly un-charitable.

“The expectation of the EFCC from citizen Sowore is a patriotic appreciation of its efforts in securing such a landmark forfeiture. It is shocking that the activist is not concerned about the systemic lassitude and unhelpful permissiveness that allowed such a monstrous corrupt act in the first instance.”

It added that:

“It is important to note that the substantive criminal investigation on the matter still continues. It will be unprofessional of the EFCC to go to town by mentioning names of individuals whose identities were not directly linked to any title document of the properties."

Shehu Sani reacts as EFCC recovers 753 duplexes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, reacted to the 753 duplexes seized in the nation's capital, Abuja.

The EFCC said the seized Abuja estate is owned by a former top government official.

According to Sani, the seized 753 duplexes in a massive estate in Abuja show how the country was mismanaged.

