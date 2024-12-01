President Tinubu will travel to South Africa to co-chair the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission on December 3

The session will focus on bilateral, regional, and international issues, building on June 2024 discussions and reviewing progress since 2021

The BNC will include signing MoUs and agreements to enhance cooperation in sectors like trade, security, and energy

President Bola Tinubu will depart France for Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, December 2, where he is set to co-chair the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The announcement was made by Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu set to attend high-stake meeting in South Africa after France Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

“The presidential BNC, scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, will be preceded by a ministerial meeting on December 2 at the South African Parliament Building in Cape Town,” Onanuga stated.

During the session, Tinubu and Ramaphosa will engage in discussions on bilateral, regional, and international issues, building on commitments from their June 2024 meeting in Johannesburg, Daily Trust reported.

“Both leaders will review progress since the 10th session of the BNC held in Abuja in 2021.

"The 11th session will feature deliberations across eight working groups, covering areas such as banking, defence, energy, trade, and migration,” Onanuga added.

Tinubu to make significant agreements

The two nations are set to sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at bolstering cooperation, Vanguard reported.

Established in 1999, the BNC serves as a platform to sustain high-level dialogue and foster collaboration in critical sectors like diplomacy, economy, and security. Its first session at the Heads of State level was held in 2019 in Pretoria.

Tinubu hailed over action on Nigeria's poverty level

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has reassured the international community of his administration's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Nigeria's poor and vulnerable populations.

This assurance was given during a courtesy call by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng