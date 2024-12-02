During public holidays in Nigeria, most people do not go to work or school; they observe or commemorate a significant event or tradition

December holidays are important because they celebrate a variety of cultures, traditions, and events

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the nationwide public holidays and days of observances in Nigeria for December 2024

FCT, Abuja - Besides marking important celebrations, public holidays allow Nigerians to relax and unwind while taking a break from work.

Legit.ng lists the two public holidays in December 2024, helping you plan accordingly.

Wednesday, December 25 - Christmas Day

Wednesday, December 25th, marks the joyful celebration of Christmas Day, a cherished holiday observed by millions of Nigerian Christians and others worldwide.

It is a time when people come together to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, exchange gifts, share festive meals, and create lasting memories with loved ones.

The air is usually filled with the spirit of giving and goodwill, and the world is adorned with dazzling lights and decorations.

Thursday, December 26 - Boxing Day

Thursday, December 26th, is celebrated as Boxing Day in many parts of the world, including Nigeria, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other countries.

This holiday is a time for giving back and showing appreciation for the service industry and a day for sports, shopping, and charitable activities.

It is a day for enjoying leftover holiday feasts, watching sports events, and making the most of post-Christmas sales.

Boxing Day is a time for relaxation and extending the spirit of generosity beyond Christmas.

How to make December public holiday memorable

If you celebrate a December holiday, you most likely want to have a memorable holiday season and have every intention of making it the "best one ever."

Just follow the guides below:

1. Pretend you are a tourist

For people who cannot travel visit a museum, take a bus tour, or spend the afternoon snapping pictures of your city’s most famous landmarks.

Keep an eye on your city’s free museum days and check out the places you’ve always meant to see but never have.

End the holiday by rehashing your adventures over a homemade dinner.

2. Be open to new experiences

Trying something new regardless of what you are celebrating. This is a great way to make a moment memorable.

So if you really want to spice up your holiday season and make this December one you'll always remember, open your mind to new ideas and don't be afraid to break away from the things you've always done.

3. Live each moment in the present

During the holiday season, there are events to attend, gifts to purchase and an array of pop-ups everywhere. It can be very easy to get distracted from what is supposed to be the true meaning of the holiday season, giving to others and spending time with those you love.

Even the smallest things can symbolize the holiday season. If you take a moment to pay attention to what's going on around you, you will be much more likely to remember it after the season has passed by.

FG declares public holiday for Eid ul Maulud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government declared a public holiday for the celebration of the Eid ul Maulud, a day set aside for the commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made the declaration on behalf of the president and the federal government in Abuja. The minister extended his congratulatory messages to the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and the diaspora for the grace to witness the 2024 celebration.

