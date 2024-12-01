The Lagos state government has said it does not have any plan to ban sachet water or have plans to do so starting from 2025

Lagos, Nigeria—The Lagos state government has denied banning sachet water (popularly known as pure water) or planning to do so starting in 2025.

The state's commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, clarified this in a post on X on Sunday, December 1.

Legit.ng notes that Wahab was reacting to a claim and a viral video showing individuals bursting sachet water packs at factories and on buses.

Viral video shows NAFDAC enforcement exercise

The commissioner debunked claims that the individuals in the video were enforcement officers from the Lagos state government or the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

He said investigations revealed that they were NAFDAC officers enforcing regulations against non-compliant sachet water producers.

Wahab said the Lagos state government remains committed to addressing plastic waste through sustainable and inclusive measures.

"Our focus remains on effective plastic waste management," he stated.

"Members of the public should disregard any misinformation suggesting a ban on sachet water in Lagos state.

"The Ministry is fully committed to fostering dialogue and working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure sustainable waste management while supporting the economic interests of Lagosians."

Commissioner speaks more on waste management efforts

Wahab said the government is implementing mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for producers of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), sachets, and carrier bags.

He added that a Plastic Waste Management Fund is also being established to address the growing challenges of plastic waste in the state.

Expert speaks on Lagos ban of single-use plastics

Meanwhile, top environmental experts have expressed their 'appreciation' to the Lagos state government for banning single-use plastics (SUPs) and styrofoam packs.

Legit.ng recalls that on Sunday, January 21, the Lagos state government banned using and distributing single-use plastics and styrofoam packs.

Reacting to the development, the trio of Comrade Gbolahan Yusuf, Engr. Yusuf Majolagbe and Dr Femi Idowu-Adegoke asserted that the prohibition is "an important step towards curbing the menace of SUPs in our environment".

