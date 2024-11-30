The Nigerian army's professionalism has been questioned by Fisayo Soyombo, a Nigerian investigative journalist, who was detained by the military

After his release, Soyombo alleged that his phones were stolen while in military detention before he called for accountability

The Nigerian journalist also alleged that all information he shared with top military officials was leaked to criminals he was investigating

Fisayo Soyombo, founder of the Foundation of Investigative Journalism (FIJ), has revealed that the Nigerian Army detained him because he had excluded them from his investigation into oil bunkering. Soyombo explained that he didn't involve the Army in his investigation because of his mistrust of Nigerian public institutions.

Soyombo clarified that he was not arrested by the Army, but rather, he voluntarily approached the soldiers at the illegal bunkering site where he was carrying out his investigation. He stated that the Army's grievances stemmed from his decision to exclude them from his investigation.

Fisayo Soyombo speaks on his experience in military detention Photo Credit: @Fosudo

Source: Twitter

Soyombo also cited a prior experience where he investigated an orphanage accused of selling babies, but his attempts to follow up on the baby's welfare were blocked by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Nigerian journalist doubts army's professionalism

Soyombo's detention has raised concerns about the Nigerian Army's professionalism and their treatment of journalists. During his three-day detention, Soyombo alleged that a soldier stole his phones, and he called for accountability. He also questioned the Army's professionalism after discovering that details he shared with senior officers during interrogation had leaked.

Soyombo's experience highlights the challenges faced by investigative journalists in Nigeria. Despite the risks, Soyombo remains committed to exposing corruption and wrongdoing in the country. His detention and subsequent release have sparked widespread outrage and calls for greater protection for journalists in Nigeria.

The Foundation of Investigative Journalism (FIJ) has announced Soyombo's release, stating that it followed an intense media campaign. The FIJ has dismissed the Army's allegations against Soyombo, describing them as an attempt to misrepresent his fieldwork.

See the video of his interview here:

Source: Legit.ng