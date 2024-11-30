“A Soldier Stole My Two Phones": Journalist Narrates Ordeals at Nigerian Army Detention
- The Nigerian army's professionalism has been questioned by Fisayo Soyombo, a Nigerian investigative journalist, who was detained by the military
- After his release, Soyombo alleged that his phones were stolen while in military detention before he called for accountability
- The Nigerian journalist also alleged that all information he shared with top military officials was leaked to criminals he was investigating
Fisayo Soyombo, founder of the Foundation of Investigative Journalism (FIJ), has revealed that the Nigerian Army detained him because he had excluded them from his investigation into oil bunkering. Soyombo explained that he didn't involve the Army in his investigation because of his mistrust of Nigerian public institutions.
Soyombo clarified that he was not arrested by the Army, but rather, he voluntarily approached the soldiers at the illegal bunkering site where he was carrying out his investigation. He stated that the Army's grievances stemmed from his decision to exclude them from his investigation.
Soyombo also cited a prior experience where he investigated an orphanage accused of selling babies, but his attempts to follow up on the baby's welfare were blocked by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
Nigerian journalist doubts army's professionalism
Soyombo's detention has raised concerns about the Nigerian Army's professionalism and their treatment of journalists. During his three-day detention, Soyombo alleged that a soldier stole his phones, and he called for accountability. He also questioned the Army's professionalism after discovering that details he shared with senior officers during interrogation had leaked.
Soyombo's experience highlights the challenges faced by investigative journalists in Nigeria. Despite the risks, Soyombo remains committed to exposing corruption and wrongdoing in the country. His detention and subsequent release have sparked widespread outrage and calls for greater protection for journalists in Nigeria.
The Foundation of Investigative Journalism (FIJ) has announced Soyombo's release, stating that it followed an intense media campaign. The FIJ has dismissed the Army's allegations against Soyombo, describing them as an attempt to misrepresent his fieldwork.
See the video of his interview here:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng